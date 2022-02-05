Utah Runnin’ Utes vs Oregon Ducks - Game Thread

Game Notes

The Runnin’ Utes had their best performance of the season on Thursday night en route to a critical win to snap a 10 game losing streak and get their first win of 2022. The Utes offense was on fire and their defense was flying all over the court. The Utes had 5 players in double figures as they beat Oregon State 84-59 for an emphatic victory. The Utes have previously been plagued by long scoring droughts and turnovers and on Thursday they only committed 5 turnovers and their offense was clicking the entire night. The Utes will need to be as strong Saturday night as they take on the Oregon Ducks at the Huntsman Center. Oregon’s season was shrouded in disappointment until they defeated the Utes on January 1st 79-66 (after trailing at halftime) and since then have played their way back into the NCAA Tournament conversation. A win for Oregon is critical especially since Oregon was recently listed as one of four last teams in according to ESPN’s latest Bracketology projections. The Running Utes enter the game with a 9-14 record overall and 2-11 in conference play with Both Gach leading the Utes averaging 10 points per game. The Oregon Ducks enter the game with a 14-7 record overall and 7-3 in conference play, Will Richardson leads the Ducks with 14.8 points per game. Tom Chambers will have his jersey honored during tonight’s game. Let’s extend this winning streak and beat the Ducks!

When: Saturday, February 5 at 6:30 pm MT

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

How to Watch: Game Starting on Fox Business channel due to a conflicting event and then switching to FS1 at its conclusion

First Half

16:00- Gabe Madsen is coming out firing to start this game as he has all 9 points for the Utes all from 3 pointers as the Utes lead 9-7. It’s great to see the Running Utes living up to their name as they have been off and running on every Oregon miss and have been quick to take a shot early in the shot clock. Utah’s defense is flying all over the court too which is another positive sign.

11:00- Frantic start to the game as both teams have been eager to transition and score quickly. Oregon has battled back thanks to some easy looks in the paint and they lead 18-16. Rebounding is going to be key as Oregon’s size has led to them having a 10-2 advantage in points in the paint and they are outrebounding the Utes 10-6. The Utes must box out and be aggressive battling to the basketball.

8:00- Critical stretch for the Utes as Oregon is in the midst of a 7-0 run in the last 2 minutes and leads 27-18. Oregon’s size is forcing Utah to take some tough, contested 3 point attempts and they are just not falling. The Utes have to drive to the paint to keep the Ducks honest to open things up on the rest of the floor. The Running Utes need to respond.

6:00- Utah responds with a basket from Both Gach but Oregon quickly responds with two 3’s of their own prompting a quick timeout from Craig Smith. Oregon leads 33-20; the Utes must close the gap entering halftime.

4:00- Poor stretch from both teams and there were about 4 turnovers in a minute of action but Will Richardson takes advantage of a terrible backcourt violation from the Utes and buries a 3 to give the Ducks a 36-24 lead. The Utes desperately need to trim this lead to single digits going into the locker room.

0:00- After a hot start the Utes definitely went cold from the field and Oregon leads Utah 43-31 at the half. The Utes shooting only 39.3% from the field while Oregon is shooting 48.6% from the field and a crazy 63.6% from 3 point range. The Utes are also getting killed on the glass as Oregon is outrebounding Utah 23-14. Will Richardson leads all scorers with 13 points and Gabe Madsen leads the Utes with 11 points (most of his points came in the first 4 minutes of the game). The Utes have to start hitting some shots and slow down the Ducks so they can push the tempo on their end. Important halftime talk from Craig Smith ahead; find a way Utes!