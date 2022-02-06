Around The Hill, 2/6/2022: Reese’s Senior Bowl, Tom Chambers, Marco Anthony

In Football News...
- PWO signee Jacob Edmonds announced that he will be serving a two-year for his church and will return to the University of Utah in 2024.
For those who don’t know I will be playing at The University of Utah in 2024 after I serve a 2 year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints— Jacob Edmonds (@JacobEdmonds77) February 4, 2022
- Sounds like it was quite a logistical achievement to make it possible for TJ Pledger to play in the Senior Bowl. We have the best equipment team in the nation!
And a huge shout out to @UtesEquipment for getting on the first flight out to HAND DELIVER @uno_tj gear. Above and beyond. #GoUtes @Utah_Football #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ https://t.co/ghsdugAzNL pic.twitter.com/m1PfMExQS5— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) February 5, 2022
- TJ Pledger making waves.
.@Utah_Football RB @uno_tj getting loose!— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2022
: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/UX7MiSRs8A
- Pledger also showed off his receiver skills in the Senior Bowl.
On the loose was @uno_tj at the @seniorbowl! pic.twitter.com/jamx4v9FHk— Playbooksportsco (@Playbooksports1) February 6, 2022
- Pledger was out there making tackles too.
TJ Pledger with a great tackle after the pick https://t.co/8Xmb4qs5sD— Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) February 5, 2022
- NFL Scouts are taking notice of the Utes. Michelle Bodkin is at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Scouts behind me talking about Utah’s helmets, the Rose Bowl and @brit_covey2…@Utah_Football really made an impression this year. #GoUtes #UteProud #22Forever— Michelle Bodkin (@Bodkin247Sports) February 5, 2022
In Basketball News...
- The Runnin’ Utes lost a close one after climbing back. If you missed the game, check out Block U’s game thread.
What. A. Game.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/iMudlacXsc— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 6, 2022
- This play was absolutely INSANE. If this isn’t on Sports Center Top-10 plays, I riot.
YOU SERIOUS @MarcoJAnthony?!?!?!— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 6, 2022
https://t.co/2mQEK0bkvf pic.twitter.com/HADA9W8mRI
- The Runnin’ Utes honored Tom Chambers last night. Chambers played at Utah from 1977-1981, playing in 116 games in which he averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He was drafted 8th overall by the San Diego Clippers in the 1981 NBA Draft. Chambers played in 1,107 games over 16 seasons in the NBA averaging 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. A 4x All-Star and 2x All-NBA player, Chambers spent time with the San Diego Clippers, Seattle Supersonics, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and Philadelphia 76ers.
Forever in the Huntsman alongside other Runnin' Ute legends ❤️#ForeverAUte | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/tsmYtIX0wZ— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 6, 2022
- Here is the full jersey honoring ceremony.
Runnin’ Utes Legend Tom Chambers now forever a part of @UtahMBB history.— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) February 6, 2022
Watch the full Tom Chambers honored jersey ceremony. #GoUtes | @nba | @Suns | @utahjazz pic.twitter.com/nE1orNc7Gj
Other Utah Sports News...
- The Lacrosse team played their first game yesterday. They lost a close one to #12 Denver.
Final Score: #12 Denver 14, Utah 13— Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) February 5, 2022
We are proud of this squad. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/fAlTCqhZSN
