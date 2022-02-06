 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 2/6/2022: Reese’s Senior Bowl, Tom Chambers, Marco Anthony

By Trent.Southwick
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

In Football News...

  • PWO signee Jacob Edmonds announced that he will be serving a two-year for his church and will return to the University of Utah in 2024.
  • Sounds like it was quite a logistical achievement to make it possible for TJ Pledger to play in the Senior Bowl. We have the best equipment team in the nation!
  • TJ Pledger making waves.
  • Pledger also showed off his receiver skills in the Senior Bowl.
  • Pledger was out there making tackles too.
  • NFL Scouts are taking notice of the Utes. Michelle Bodkin is at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

In Basketball News...

  • The Runnin’ Utes lost a close one after climbing back. If you missed the game, check out Block U’s game thread.
  • This play was absolutely INSANE. If this isn’t on Sports Center Top-10 plays, I riot.
  • The Runnin’ Utes honored Tom Chambers last night. Chambers played at Utah from 1977-1981, playing in 116 games in which he averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. He was drafted 8th overall by the San Diego Clippers in the 1981 NBA Draft. Chambers played in 1,107 games over 16 seasons in the NBA averaging 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. A 4x All-Star and 2x All-NBA player, Chambers spent time with the San Diego Clippers, Seattle Supersonics, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and Philadelphia 76ers.
  • Here is the full jersey honoring ceremony.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The Lacrosse team played their first game yesterday. They lost a close one to #12 Denver.

