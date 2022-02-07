 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 2/7/2022: Stevenson Sylvester, LA Coliseum, PFF Mock Draft

By Trent.Southwick

AllState Sugar Bowl - Utah v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Check out Episode 1 of the Our Voices podcast. Sponsored by the University, Stevenson Sylvester interviews student-athletes about various topics. In the first episode he talks with Utah CB Clark Phillips III and RB Micah Bernard.
  • Utah is 3 of the top 5. Personally, I would switch #1 and #2.
  • This is a pretty long mock draft video but they have Devin Lloyd going #9 overall to the Denver Broncos. If that is the case he would join former Utes WR Tim Patrick and OT Garrett Bolles on the Broncos. Lloyd is the second of three Pac-12 players taken in their top-10 picks alongside Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and USC WR Drake London.
  • PFF also released their post-Senior Bowl updated Big Board, which ranks the best players in the draft. The Utes had 4 players included on the Big Board: #11 Devin Lloyd, #157 TJ Pledger, #233 Nick Ford, and #260 Nephi Sewell.
  • West Coast CFB ranked the Pac-12 non-conference games. Utah @ Florida checked in at #2 and Utah vs. San Diego State came in at #8.

Around The Pac-12...

  • The LA Coliseum was turned into a Nascar race track over the weekend.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The women’s basketball team is on a roll.
  • The men’s tennis team remains undefeated.
  • Check in with the softball team before the season starts!

