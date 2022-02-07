Around The Hill, 2/7/2022: Stevenson Sylvester, LA Coliseum, PFF Mock Draft

In Football News...
- Check out Episode 1 of the Our Voices podcast. Sponsored by the University, Stevenson Sylvester interviews student-athletes about various topics. In the first episode he talks with Utah CB Clark Phillips III and RB Micah Bernard.
https://t.co/QfSVtPOlMz
Former Utah linebacker Steven Sylvester debuts Our Voices Podcast, a platform for student-athletes to voice their opinions. In ep. 1, he is joined by Utah Football players Micah Bernard & Clark Phillips III
- Utah is 3 of the top 5. Personally, I would switch #1 and #2.
2022 Top 10 Pac-12 Conference football games from Jack Follman
1. Utah at Oregon
2. USC at Utah
3. Oregon at OSU
4. Utah at UCLA
5. USC at UCLA
Next five, other games to watch, and Jack's quick-read analysis: https://t.co/yUIk9STonj
- This is a pretty long mock draft video but they have Devin Lloyd going #9 overall to the Denver Broncos. If that is the case he would join former Utes WR Tim Patrick and OT Garrett Bolles on the Broncos. Lloyd is the second of three Pac-12 players taken in their top-10 picks alongside Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and USC WR Drake London.
NEW MOCK DRAFT VIDEO
Check out where we think all the top prospects are heading
- PFF also released their post-Senior Bowl updated Big Board, which ranks the best players in the draft. The Utes had 4 players included on the Big Board: #11 Devin Lloyd, #157 TJ Pledger, #233 Nick Ford, and #260 Nephi Sewell.
- West Coast CFB ranked the Pac-12 non-conference games. Utah @ Florida checked in at #2 and Utah vs. San Diego State came in at #8.
Around The Pac-12...
- The LA Coliseum was turned into a Nascar race track over the weekend.
Have you ever?!
#BuschLightClash
Other Utah Sports News...
- The women’s basketball team is on a roll.
Utah women's basketball gets the weekend sweep of the Washington schools.
Ten different Utes scored in their 3rd straight victory, a 72-66 win over Washington State.
- The men’s tennis team remains undefeated.
Capped off the weekend with a VICTORY!
Improved to 8-0 on the season!
- Check in with the softball team before the season starts!
A quick Sunday read for everyone! Coach A gives her first update on the team in the first issue of her newsletter https://t.co/IsfmEt9i1M
