Around The Hill, 2/8/2022: Eric Weddle, USC, Josefine Eriksen

You know, Josefine, I’m getting mad Deja Vu posting about YET ANOTHER school record.



Must just be me ‍♂️



Josefine Eriksen with a RECORD SETTING 24.24 this past weekend at the WSU Invitational in Spokane!! Way to go!! #goutes #utahtfxc pic.twitter.com/L51tdXZUum