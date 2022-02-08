 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 2/8/2022: Eric Weddle, USC, Josefine Eriksen

By Trent.Southwick
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • The Wall Street Journal shared a story detailing former Utah S Eric Weddle’s journey back to playing and now the Super Bowl. Read it here.
  • Sports Illustrated picked up a tweet from Joel Klatt to analyze the potential for USC’s 2022 football season. “USC will not play Washington or Oregon in 2022, but faces powerhouses Utah and Notre Dame”.
  • ESPN published an article breaking down the biggest question mark for each of their way-too-early top-25 teams. Utah’s question mark is if they can develop playoff-caliber talent and take that next step.
  • Last week, Utah extended an offer to 2023 DE Collin Acheampong. Acheampong is a very athletic and talented, but raw player. He is originally from Ghana and has lived in the US for three years. It sounds as though he plans to take official visits to Utah, UCLA, San Jose State, and Cal. To read more about his unique story and recruitment, click here.

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks hold their position as the #3 ranked team in the country.
  • The Red Rocks will play Cal on the road this Saturday. For a primer on their upcoming meet, click here.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The men’s tennis team shared this video from their win over the weekend.
  • The women’s tennis team has put together an elite recruiting class.
  • Josefine Eriksen is out here breaking records.

