Around The Hill, 2/8/2022: Eric Weddle, USC, Josefine Eriksen

In Football News...
- The Wall Street Journal shared a story detailing former Utah S Eric Weddle’s journey back to playing and now the Super Bowl. Read it here.
- Sports Illustrated picked up a tweet from Joel Klatt to analyze the potential for USC’s 2022 football season. “USC will not play Washington or Oregon in 2022, but faces powerhouses Utah and Notre Dame”.
- ESPN published an article breaking down the biggest question mark for each of their way-too-early top-25 teams. Utah’s question mark is if they can develop playoff-caliber talent and take that next step.
- Last week, Utah extended an offer to 2023 DE Collin Acheampong. Acheampong is a very athletic and talented, but raw player. He is originally from Ghana and has lived in the US for three years. It sounds as though he plans to take official visits to Utah, UCLA, San Jose State, and Cal. To read more about his unique story and recruitment, click here.
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks hold their position as the #3 ranked team in the country.
The Utes remain #3 in the nation!— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 7, 2022
Event Rankings ⤵️
Vault: 3rd
Bars: 4th
Beam: 6th
Floor: 3rd#L22L | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/XID0Ho3zH1
- The Red Rocks will play Cal on the road this Saturday. For a primer on their upcoming meet, click here.
Other Utah Sports News...
- The men’s tennis team shared this video from their win over the weekend.
Relive Sunday's Victory‼ #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ERjp4syq80— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) February 7, 2022
- The women’s tennis team has put together an elite recruiting class.
Top recruiting class coming to Salt Lake City‼#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/VOElQyCCCx— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) February 7, 2022
- Josefine Eriksen is out here breaking records.
You know, Josefine, I’m getting mad Deja Vu posting about YET ANOTHER school record.— Utah T&F/XC (@Utah_trackfield) February 7, 2022
Must just be me ♂️
Josefine Eriksen with a RECORD SETTING 24.24 this past weekend at the WSU Invitational in Spokane!! Way to go!! #goutes #utahtfxc pic.twitter.com/L51tdXZUum
