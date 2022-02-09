 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 2/9/2022: Mike McCoy, Kyle Kuzma, Lincoln Riley

New, 2 comments
By Trent.Southwick
Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Eric Weddle will be the designated play-caller for the Rams defense in the Super Bowl this Sunday.
  • The USS Salt Lake City uniforms are up for the Uniform of the Year from Uniswag. You can go vote here. Although in my opinion, the Rose Bowl uniforms were our best this year.
  • Former Utah QB Mike McCoy is the new QB coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and will be working with Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence. During his time playing QB at Utah, Mike McCoy is perhaps best remembered for leading Utah to a #10 ranking in the final AP poll of the 1994 season with a 10-2 record ending with a win over Arizona in the Freedom bowl.

Around The Pac-12...

  • Lol ok, Lincoln.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Maile O’Keefe was named the Pac-12 Conference Specialist of the Week!

In Basketball News...

  • I missed this the other day but big congrats to Kyle Kuzma for reaching the milestone of 5,000 points in the NBA!
  • Craig Smith held the weekly basketball press conference yesterday. You can check it out in the link below.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The women’s basketball team takes on USC today at 2pm!
  • Will we see the women’s basketball team make the NCAA tournament this year? Jay Drew at Deseret News makes the case for it in his new article.
  • The Lacrosse team swept the ASUN Player of the Week awards with Jordan Hyde winning Offensive Player of the Week and Sammy Cambere winning Defensive Player of the Week.

Trent’s Pick...

  • I can’t believe Shaun White is still this good.

More From Block U

Loading comments...