Around The Hill, 2/9/2022: Mike McCoy, Kyle Kuzma, Lincoln Riley

In Football News...
- Eric Weddle will be the designated play-caller for the Rams defense in the Super Bowl this Sunday.
"Weddle will not only be starting but for the first time this year, he will wear the communication device that makes him the designated play caller."
- The USS Salt Lake City uniforms are up for the Uniform of the Year from Uniswag. You can go vote here. Although in my opinion, the Rose Bowl uniforms were our best this year.
Alright Ute fans, this is the big one. Help us out and vote for our USS Salt Lake City inspired uniforms with Handpainted helmet by @AVStudios https://t.co/RUu2LgJR0g— UtesEquipment (@UtesEquipment) February 8, 2022
- Former Utah QB Mike McCoy is the new QB coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and will be working with Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence. During his time playing QB at Utah, Mike McCoy is perhaps best remembered for leading Utah to a #10 ranking in the final AP poll of the 1994 season with a 10-2 record ending with a win over Arizona in the Freedom bowl.
3 Observations on Mike McCoy Reportedly Joining Doug Pederson's Jaguars Staff https://t.co/YXOm3UP2U4 via @_john_shipley— Jaguar Report (@JaguarReport) February 8, 2022
Around The Pac-12...
- Lol ok, Lincoln.
Lincoln Riley claims he didn’t take any players from Oklahoma with him to USC.— On3 (@On3sports) February 8, 2022
In Gymnastics News...
- Maile O’Keefe was named the Pac-12 Conference Specialist of the Week!
#Pac12Gym Specialist of the Week: Maile O’Keefe, @UtahGymnastics.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 8, 2022
In Basketball News...
- I missed this the other day but big congrats to Kyle Kuzma for reaching the milestone of 5,000 points in the NBA!
5K for Kuz! #DCAboveAll | @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/fsFBbJ0KhP— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 7, 2022
- Craig Smith held the weekly basketball press conference yesterday. You can check it out in the link below.
Hear from @rworster24 & @coachcsmith_ from today's Utah Basketball press conference.— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 8, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- The women’s basketball team takes on USC today at 2pm!
Need some help getting free tomorrow afternoon?— Utah Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 8, 2022
- Will we see the women’s basketball team make the NCAA tournament this year? Jay Drew at Deseret News makes the case for it in his new article.
- The Lacrosse team swept the ASUN Player of the Week awards with Jordan Hyde winning Offensive Player of the Week and Sammy Cambere winning Defensive Player of the Week.
— Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) February 8, 2022
Trent’s Pick...
- I can’t believe Shaun White is still this good.
Shaun White NAILS his last run— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2022
He's headed to the men's snowboard halfpipe final!
