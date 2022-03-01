Around The Hill, 3/1/2022: Sports Center Top 10, Matt Sox, Kennady McQueen

In Football News...
- DC Morgan Scalley continues to hype up our Utes ahead of the NFL Draft. This time it’s Nephi Sewell’s turn.
What do NFL scouts LOVE about Nephi Sewell’s game? Versatility, High Football IQ, and a nose for the ball!! Check out @jungleboii02 ‼️ #KongoLife #RSNB pic.twitter.com/sCpfxKFGcq— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) March 1, 2022
- Former Utah LB Devin Lloyd is a consensus premier player in this year’s NFL Draft.
Who else is really seein’ Devin Lloyd⁉️ pic.twitter.com/PtvYSrDX0w— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 28, 2022
- It’s been a while since we’ve seen a pre-season ranking but the Utes are still receiving the respect they deserve after their incredible 2021 season. It’s also good to see Oregon also representing the Pac-12.
Phil Steele is out with his early, early Top 25 for the CFB szn:— Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) February 28, 2022
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Notre Dame
7. Michigan
8. Utah
9. Oklahoma
10. Oregon
- For some reason it was lost on me at how many Utah OLineman have been drafted over the past 5 years. Hopefully we will add one or two more this year.
#OBLOCK. pic.twitter.com/GIS5mgmr2H— Jim Harding (@coachjharding) March 1, 2022
In Basketball News...
- Jenna Johnson picked up ANOTHER Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor.
- @jenna_johnson22 averaged 19.5 points, 3 boards, 1.5 assists and shot 53% from the floor over the weekend.— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 28, 2022
Against #25 Oregon, she scored a career-high 27 points. 17 of those came in the third quarter alone on 7-7 shooting. pic.twitter.com/Ygu0oDXIXy
- Utah Freshmen Jenna Johnson and Gianna Kneepkens have combined for a total of 8 Freshman of the Week honors.
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) February 28, 2022
Count ‘em up… That’s league-leading 8️⃣ Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors for our program brought in from these two freshies.
And this is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/qEuFTdTmVf
- Deseret News ran a cool feature on Utah guard Sophomore Kennady McQueen and her journey to becoming a starter for the Utes. You can find the feature here.
- This is pretty cool to see men’s basketball assistant coach Tim Morris talk about his coaching experience.
"As a coach, I love just being there for the young men and being able to share some of my experiences, share some of my challenges."#BlackHistoryMonth | @CoachTimMorris pic.twitter.com/2ZN5FaIKSg— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) March 1, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- Starter Matt Sox was named a National Player of the Week by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper for his performance on Saturday night.
Two outs away from a no-hitter— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) February 28, 2022
Six K's
Retired 16 in a row at one point@Matt_Sox_ is among the @CBNewspaper National Players of the Week!
https://t.co/dUxK23OaVH#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/FDwmZeZpkP
- Matt Sox was also nominated for the Golden Spikes Performance of the Week. The honor will formally go to Trey Lipscomb who hit for the cycle in only 5 innings but being nominated is a huge honor.
A lot of studs in this week's @d1baseball #GoldenSpikes Performance of the Week— Golden Spikes Award (@USAGoldenSpikes) February 28, 2022
- @tlips03 hit for the cycle
- @Matt_Sox_ took a no-hitter into the ninth
- Quinn Matthews and @messick_parker tossed double-digit strikeouts pic.twitter.com/98HWc5LppP
- Utah Softball came in at #4 in Sports Center Top 10 for the triple play they turned over the weekend.
#4 on last nights #SCTop10‼️ #GoUtes /// #AllGas pic.twitter.com/B9DddiI6E7— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) March 1, 2022
