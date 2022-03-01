 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 3/1/2022: Sports Center Top 10, Matt Sox, Kennady McQueen

Welcome to March!

By Trent.Southwick
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 11 Women’s - Utah at Stanford Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Football News...

  • DC Morgan Scalley continues to hype up our Utes ahead of the NFL Draft. This time it’s Nephi Sewell’s turn.
  • Former Utah LB Devin Lloyd is a consensus premier player in this year’s NFL Draft.
  • It’s been a while since we’ve seen a pre-season ranking but the Utes are still receiving the respect they deserve after their incredible 2021 season. It’s also good to see Oregon also representing the Pac-12.
  • For some reason it was lost on me at how many Utah OLineman have been drafted over the past 5 years. Hopefully we will add one or two more this year.

In Basketball News...

  • Jenna Johnson picked up ANOTHER Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor.
  • Utah Freshmen Jenna Johnson and Gianna Kneepkens have combined for a total of 8 Freshman of the Week honors.
  • Deseret News ran a cool feature on Utah guard Sophomore Kennady McQueen and her journey to becoming a starter for the Utes. You can find the feature here.
  • This is pretty cool to see men’s basketball assistant coach Tim Morris talk about his coaching experience.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Starter Matt Sox was named a National Player of the Week by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper for his performance on Saturday night.
  • Matt Sox was also nominated for the Golden Spikes Performance of the Week. The honor will formally go to Trey Lipscomb who hit for the cycle in only 5 innings but being nominated is a huge honor.
  • Utah Softball came in at #4 in Sports Center Top 10 for the triple play they turned over the weekend.

More From Block U

Loading comments...