Around The Hill, 3/10/2022: TJ Pledger, Basketball Recruits, Tennis Rankings

By Trent.Southwick
Utah v Arizona Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Tyler Huntley was tendered a contract by the Baltimore Ravens. He is also one of many names being thrown around as a possible trade target for many teams in need of a QB.
  • If you are looking for a book to read, Coach Scalley has some suggestions.
  • An interesting perspective from TJ Pledger who spent time at both programs.
  • RJ Young released his Spring Top 25 and the Utes check in at #8.
  • Pretty cool footage with the highlights of Devin Lloyd at the NFL Combine.
  • Kyle Whittingham ranked #8 in Bruce Feldman’s Top CFB Head Coaches.

In Basketball News...

  • The women’s basketball team is bringing in more impact freshmen for next season.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The women’s tennis team checks in at #29 in the nation.
  • The men’s tennis team checks in at #22 in the nation.
  • Linda Huang is ranked at #97 among the top players in the country.
  • Geronimo Espin Busleiman checks in at #118 in the country.

