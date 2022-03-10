Around The Hill, 3/10/2022: TJ Pledger, Basketball Recruits, Tennis Rankings

In Football News...
- Tyler Huntley was tendered a contract by the Baltimore Ravens. He is also one of many names being thrown around as a possible trade target for many teams in need of a QB.
Backup QB Tyler Huntley among six Ravens players tendered#RavensFlock https://t.co/ZANWp9jC1g— Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) March 9, 2022
- If you are looking for a book to read, Coach Scalley has some suggestions.
5 Great reads:— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) March 9, 2022
1. Ego Is the Enemy - Holiday
2. The Prodigal God - Keller
3. Up From Slavery - Washington
4. The Go-Giver - Burg & Mann
5. Seabiscuit - Hillenbrand
Give me some of your favorites!
- An interesting perspective from TJ Pledger who spent time at both programs.
In an exclusive interview, former Utah running back and NFL prospect TJ Pledger (@uno_tj) tells Cole Bagley (@bagley_cole) that Oklahoma and Utah football aren't that different in preparing guys for the NFL.— Sports Illustrated Utah (@si_utah) March 9, 2022
For the full interview click the link in our bio. #GoUtes #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/oBbGpO8Jaf
- RJ Young released his Spring Top 25 and the Utes check in at #8.
@RJ_Young has released his Spring Top 25— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) March 9, 2022
Do you agree with his list? pic.twitter.com/eWgv2gUOIn
- Pretty cool footage with the highlights of Devin Lloyd at the NFL Combine.
Some team's going to get a stud of a linebacker— NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2022
Check out @Utah_Football's @DevinLloyd_'s best #NFLCombine highlights! pic.twitter.com/zvz76fqmEz
- Kyle Whittingham ranked #8 in Bruce Feldman’s Top CFB Head Coaches.
Did your head coach make the list? pic.twitter.com/qeS1DX59qW— On3 (@On3sports) March 9, 2022
In Basketball News...
- The women’s basketball team is bringing in more impact freshmen for next season.
Utah High School Basketball All-Time Leading Scorer. ☑️— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 9, 2022
State champion. ☑️
Utah Gatorade Player of the Year. ☑️
Congratulations to future Ute and Salt Lake City native, @SidberryTeya on an outstanding high school career! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/KVZk1ArN2Q
Joining Teya in the class of ‘22 is incoming freshman @nayakay3 who was named the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021.— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 9, 2022
That makes 6️⃣ GPOYs on next year’s roster. pic.twitter.com/GVVk8yUwjp
Other Utah Sports News...
- The women’s tennis team checks in at #29 in the nation.
Your Utes stay among the top 30 teams in the country!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/9lneEMmbFv— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) March 9, 2022
- The men’s tennis team checks in at #22 in the nation.
Coming in at 2️⃣2️⃣ this week‼#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/3EKqlwJeWo— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) March 9, 2022
- Linda Huang is ranked at #97 among the top players in the country.
Linda Huang is now ranked among the top players in college tennis❗#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/oPIwvxrxxO— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) March 9, 2022
- Geronimo Espin Busleiman checks in at #118 in the country.
Geronimo Espin Busleiman climbs into the ITA Singles Rankings! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/2xP9URADCX— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) March 9, 2022
Loading comments...