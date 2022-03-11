 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 3/11/2022: Novie McCabe, Marco Anthony, Viane Moala

By Trent.Southwick
In Football News...

  • It’s Viane Moala’s turn for a Scalley Shoutout!
  • Former Ute Hunter Thedford was selected in the 8th round of the USFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Maulers!
  • Adam Rittenberg at ESPN wrote up a ranking of the Top-25 best QB rooms looking towards the 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons. Utah came in at #14 behind USC (#3) and UCLA (#13). Rittenberg takes note of Cam Rising, Ja’Quinden Jackson, Bryson Barnes, and incoming freshman Nate Johnson. Rittenberg tabs Nate Johnson as his pick for the most likely to take the reins when Rising moves on. You can find the full rankings here. ($)

In Basketball News...

  • From the looks of this, I’d say that Marco Anthony is returning next year. I gotta say I love his choice of the video clip.

NCAA Skiing Championships...

  • NOVIE MCCABE. After a strong showing in the Olympics. Novie came back to win an NCAA Individual Championship!
  • Hear from the champion herself.
  • Katie Parker got it done in the Giant Slalom!
  • Gustav Vøllo also showed up on the big stage to take silver in the Giant Slalom.
  • Kaja Norbye had a strong showing as well.
  • Sophia Laukli crushed it in the 5k Classical, bringing home the Silver!
  • Joachim Lien also got on the podium for the Utes in the Giant Slalom!
  • Sydney Palmer-Leger rounded things out with another podium in the 5k Classical. 7 podiums in one day is a pretty great start for the Utes!
  • At the halfway point in the championship, Utah leads with an eye to finish strong today and tomorrow to bring home the 15th National Championship in program history.

