Around The Hill, 3/11/2022: Novie McCabe, Marco Anthony, Viane Moala

In Football News...
- It’s Viane Moala’s turn for a Scalley Shoutout!
Viane Moala is a 6’6 315 lb athletic beast that eats Double Teams for breakfast, and one NFL team is going to get a steal of a deal on him due to a shortened 2020 season and an injury this year. Love this dude, and his best football is ahead of him!! #RSNB pic.twitter.com/MHpbpyniOa— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) March 10, 2022
- Former Ute Hunter Thedford was selected in the 8th round of the USFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Maulers!
Former @Utah_Football TE Hunter Thedford is a Pittsburgh Mauler ⚒️— Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) March 11, 2022
Welcome to the family #DropTheHammer pic.twitter.com/nkahM6jHe0
- Adam Rittenberg at ESPN wrote up a ranking of the Top-25 best QB rooms looking towards the 2022, 2023, and 2024 seasons. Utah came in at #14 behind USC (#3) and UCLA (#13). Rittenberg takes note of Cam Rising, Ja’Quinden Jackson, Bryson Barnes, and incoming freshman Nate Johnson. Rittenberg tabs Nate Johnson as his pick for the most likely to take the reins when Rising moves on. You can find the full rankings here. ($)
In Basketball News...
- From the looks of this, I’d say that Marco Anthony is returning next year. I gotta say I love his choice of the video clip.
@UtahMBB pic.twitter.com/neWAjBOAvK— Marco (@MarcoJAnthony) March 11, 2022
NCAA Skiing Championships...
- NOVIE MCCABE. After a strong showing in the Olympics. Novie came back to win an NCAA Individual Championship!
YOUR 5K CLASSICAL INDIVIDUAL @NCAA CHAMPION...— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 10, 2022
Congrats to Novie McCabe‼#GoUtes | #ncaaski pic.twitter.com/VgIvncxvct
- Hear from the champion herself.
from the 79th all-time individual @NCAA champion in Utah history— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 11, 2022
Congrats again, Novie!#GoUtes | #ncaaSki pic.twitter.com/fvbcJlWmgB
- Katie Parker got it done in the Giant Slalom!
— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 10, 2022
Katie Parker is a bronze medalist in giant slalom!#GoUtes | #ncaaSki pic.twitter.com/dcBfyBfsWk
- Gustav Vøllo also showed up on the big stage to take silver in the Giant Slalom.
Gustav Vøllo— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 10, 2022
on a runner-up @NCAA Championships performance in GS!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/aV99DIRHma
- Kaja Norbye had a strong showing as well.
Continuing on with our Utes who skied to the @NCAA podium today— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 10, 2022
Congrats to Kaja!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/PzRtjqt9k0
- Sophia Laukli crushed it in the 5k Classical, bringing home the Silver!
Sophia Laukli absolutely ROCKED IT today at SoHo— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 11, 2022
Congrats to Sophia on in her first @NCAA Championships start as a Ute‼#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ML2MKEsveC
- Joachim Lien also got on the podium for the Utes in the Giant Slalom!
Four podiums in GS today to start us on the alpine side!— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 11, 2022
Joachim!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/otXCFND9ep
- Sydney Palmer-Leger rounded things out with another podium in the 5k Classical. 7 podiums in one day is a pretty great start for the Utes!
An incredible 7⃣ Utes hit the podium on Day One of the @NCAA Championships in our backyard— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 11, 2022
Congrats, Sydney!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/3y7ldy78d9
- At the halfway point in the championship, Utah leads with an eye to finish strong today and tomorrow to bring home the 15th National Championship in program history.
We lead the @NCAA Championships standings at the halfway point of the meet— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 11, 2022
⏱ https://t.co/Oy0DTD60Dk
https://t.co/jTXvJOCY4J
https://t.co/NeoDeoFbyu#GoUtes | #ncaaSki
