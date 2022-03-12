Around The Hill, 3/12/2022: Bam Olaseni, Tavion Thomas, Tom Chambers

In Football News...
- Pro Football Network ran a Mock Draft Simulator program to project the first round of the NFL draft following the flurry of moves over the past few days. LB stock appears to have taken a hit as Devin Lloyd is the only LB taken in the mocked first round and he doesn’t come off the board until pick #26 to the Tennessee Titans. You can find the full mock draft here.
- Pro Football Focus released a list of “perfect” free agent matches for each NFL team. They match up Former Utah and NFL standout Safety Marcus Williams with the New York Jets.
- Tavion Thomas is holding the meet & greet today at Moochies in SLC!
- Tavion Thomas is holding the meet & greet today at Moochies in SLC!
- Former Ute, now NFL Draft Prospect OL Bam Olaseni was interviewed by Sports Illustrated Utah.
- Former Ute, now NFL Draft Prospect OL Bam Olaseni was interviewed by Sports Illustrated Utah.
- You can find Bam’s full interview at the link below.
Bamidele Olaseni (@BamideleOlaseni) on the Pac-12 Championship: “Every time we stepped on the field it was straight violence. It was a violent game of chess. It wasn’t like oh we’re up 24 points, we’re gonna ease off, it was violence every single step.”https://t.co/LMk1181d4r— Sports Illustrated Utah (@si_utah) March 11, 2022
- Former Ute, now Chicago Bear, CB Jaylon Johnson is putting in the work this offseason.
- Former Ute, now Chicago Bear, CB Jaylon Johnson is putting in the work this offseason.
- Same.
What a view https://t.co/lvsPOUZIJY— Ja'Quinden Jackson (@leg3ndaryjaay) March 12, 2022
In Basketball News...
- Some pictures from Tom Chambers being inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor.
- Some pictures from Tom Chambers being inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor.
In Gymnastics News...
- The #4 Red Rocks posted a great score in Baton Rouge but #7 LSU had a great meet too and got the win.
- The #4 Red Rocks posted a great score in Baton Rouge but #7 LSU had a great meet too and got the win.
Next up is the Pac-12 Championships! #L22L pic.twitter.com/RG6KvlR52s
- Classy gesture by LSU.
Honored to join @UtahGymnastics in supporting the Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship. $22 for every stuck landing tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tMZe5lrPtg— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 11, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- Another great day for the Utah Ski team yesterday and they are right where they want to be heading into the final day of action today.
The - NCAA are atop the team standings entering the final day of competition— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 12, 2022
⏱ https://t.co/iN0fY3LETV
https://t.co/HNQuTKNFEO
https://t.co/aOoFQN8iLT#GoUtes | #ncaaski pic.twitter.com/1ZP8MobjjO
