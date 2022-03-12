 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 3/12/2022: Bam Olaseni, Tavion Thomas, Tom Chambers

By Trent.Southwick

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 Utah at Oregon State Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Pro Football Network ran a Mock Draft Simulator program to project the first round of the NFL draft following the flurry of moves over the past few days. LB stock appears to have taken a hit as Devin Lloyd is the only LB taken in the mocked first round and he doesn’t come off the board until pick #26 to the Tennessee Titans. You can find the full mock draft here.
  • Pro Football Focus released a list of “perfect” free agent matches for each NFL team. They match up Former Utah and NFL standout Safety Marcus Williams with the New York Jets.
  • Tavion Thomas is holding the meet & greet today at Moochies in SLC!
  • Former Ute, now NFL Draft Prospect OL Bam Olaseni was interviewed by Sports Illustrated Utah.
  • You can find Bam’s full interview at the link below.
  • Former Ute, now Chicago Bear, CB Jaylon Johnson is putting in the work this offseason.
In Basketball News...

  • Some pictures from Tom Chambers being inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor.

In Gymnastics News...

  • The #4 Red Rocks posted a great score in Baton Rouge but #7 LSU had a great meet too and got the win.
  • Classy gesture by LSU.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Another great day for the Utah Ski team yesterday and they are right where they want to be heading into the final day of action today.

More From Block U

