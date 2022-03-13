 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 3/13/2022: NATIONAL CHAMPIONS, Carter Booth, Women’s Basketball

By Trent.Southwick
Utah Athletics

In Football News...

  • The line was out the door for the Tavion Thomas meet & greet.

In Basketball News...

  • Tonight is the March Madness Selection Show and I fully expect to see these ladies competing against the best this month.

NCAA Skiing National Championship...

  • The Utes are NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! This is the Ski Team’s 15th National Championship!
  • The Utah Ski Team Twitter admin was having some fun.
  • More pictures from the championship celebrations.
  • You can read more about the Ute's third consecutive Ski National Championship here.

Other Utah Baseball News...

  • Utah Baseball (10-3-1) split the doubleheader set yesterday against Washington. They lost the first game in extra innings and took the second game after a big comeback.
  • One highlight from Game 2 yesterday was this bases-clearing triple from leadoff man CF Carter Booth.
  • The Utes play the final game of the three-game set today at 1 pm.

