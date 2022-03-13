Around The Hill, 3/13/2022: NATIONAL CHAMPIONS, Carter Booth, Women’s Basketball

In Football News...
- The line was out the door for the Tavion Thomas meet & greet.
I am very very thankful for everyone who came out in supported me today at the meet and greet . Y’all some great fan / people here in utah . Can’t thank you guys enough for this go Utes best fans in the world!!— Tavion.Thomas (@thiagoothomas9) March 12, 2022
In Basketball News...
- Tonight is the March Madness Selection Show and I fully expect to see these ladies competing against the best this month.
“❤️” this tweet if you’re ready for the NCAA March Madness Selection Show tonight?— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 13, 2022
ESPN
6 PM MT#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ojuTAOXPdU
NCAA Skiing National Championship...
- The Utes are NATIONAL CHAMPIONS! This is the Ski Team’s 15th National Championship!
#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/kKQ8wq5jBC— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 12, 2022
- The Utah Ski Team Twitter admin was having some fun.
Don’t mind us… just needed to update our bio again #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/YenVK6Wxdh— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 12, 2022
- More pictures from the championship celebrations.
Gooooooooooooooood morning— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 13, 2022
How we doin' today!?!?!? #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/wmntr73d5k
- You can read more about the Ute's third consecutive Ski National Championship here.
Other Utah Baseball News...
- Utah Baseball (10-3-1) split the doubleheader set yesterday against Washington. They lost the first game in extra innings and took the second game after a big comeback.
Final in 10 against Washington in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/c4Vm7hZ1NC— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 12, 2022
The Utah bats rally back after trailing 5-0 to take the win over Washington in Game 2 of today's doubleheader!#UtesWin pic.twitter.com/iHi4B0GnkO— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 13, 2022
- One highlight from Game 2 yesterday was this bases-clearing triple from leadoff man CF Carter Booth.
A HUGE 3-run triple from @BoothCarter followed by an RBI groundout from @JaydenKiernan ties this one up! What was once a 5-0 lead for Washington has turned into a brand new ballgame.— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 12, 2022
https://t.co/b3OavdTFwj
https://t.co/OWCkGmGXfJ pic.twitter.com/zNxUGdIdyV
- The Utes play the final game of the three-game set today at 1 pm.
Looking for the rubber game today— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 13, 2022
⚾ vs. Washington
⌚ 1 PM
Smith's Ballpark
https://t.co/vHfcj6PQ8W
https://t.co/fnX44rYiST
https://t.co/i1uPbn7UOK#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/cZ7Jj1SMh4
