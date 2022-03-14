 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 3/14/2022: TJ Pledger, March Madness, Utah Baseball

By Trent.Southwick
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 13 Women’s Utah at Washington Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Football News...

  • TJ Pledger thinks last year was just the beginning.
  • Not a good look for the Pac-12...

In Basketball News...

  • Let’s GO!
  • Here is the moment the team found out.
  • The Utes will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks this Friday.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Hear from the Utah Ski Team Director of Skiing Fredrik Landstedt.
  • Utah Baseball (11-3-1) beat UW yesterday to pick up the series win. This was their first Pac-12 series win since 2019. You can read more about the team and the win here.
  • The women’s tennis team took down Washington State.
  • The men’s tennis team was upset by #43 Cal

Trent’s Pick...

  • This honestly might be a better team name.

