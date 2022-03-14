Around The Hill, 3/14/2022: TJ Pledger, March Madness, Utah Baseball

In Football News...
- TJ Pledger thinks last year was just the beginning.
TJ Pledger pic.twitter.com/Fog1rTPqqO— Sports Illustrated Utah (@si_utah) March 13, 2022
- Not a good look for the Pac-12...
10 P5 teams were neither bowl eligible nor made the NCAA Tournament this season: Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Florida State, Nebraska, Northwestern, California, Colorado, Stanford, Washington, Vanderbilt.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 14, 2022
In Basketball News...
- Let’s GO!
The Utes are dancing for the first time since 2011‼️— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) March 14, 2022
LET’S GOOOOO @UTAHWBB #GoUtes | @MarchMadnessWBB pic.twitter.com/huDMWBDTM7
- Here is the moment the team found out.
A GREAT DAY TO BE A UTE! pic.twitter.com/F0jhkBY24e— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 14, 2022
- The Utes will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks this Friday.
Let’s Dance— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 14, 2022
We were picked a 7️⃣ seed and will take on the No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday, March 18th in Austin, Texas! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Lqk7kvE1Cg
Other Utah Sports News...
- Hear from the Utah Ski Team Director of Skiing Fredrik Landstedt.
— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 13, 2022
Post-natty comments from director of skiing Fredrik Landstedt#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/JeZ3PIhqMi
- Utah Baseball (11-3-1) beat UW yesterday to pick up the series win. This was their first Pac-12 series win since 2019. You can read more about the team and the win here.
Utah wins! Blake Whiting picks up his Pac-12 leading 4th save and the Utes take the series against Washington. #UtesWIn pic.twitter.com/JkGhNo0UAp— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 13, 2022
- The women’s tennis team took down Washington State.
#UtesWin #UtesWin #UtesWin pic.twitter.com/9pllCEbWQy— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) March 13, 2022
- The men’s tennis team was upset by #43 Cal
Ute fall to #43 Cal 5-2 #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/5fJUlP0kUG— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) March 13, 2022
Trent’s Pick...
- This honestly might be a better team name.
Is this intentional, or did they misspell BULLDOGS on the championship t shirts here? @UniWatch https://t.co/KuxZdiJjQp pic.twitter.com/egL0Uu3UCt— Grant Bronsdon (@gbronsdon) March 13, 2022
Loading comments...