Around The Hill, 3/15/2022: Ja’Quinden Jackson, Tim Patrick, Riley Battin

In Football News...
- 2023 3-star CB Jeremiah Hughes will be visiting Utah next week.
I will be in Salt Lake City March 25th, to visit The University of Utah!!! #GoUtes @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/Kpq0Ba0IJR— Jeremiah Hughes (@jervmiahhughes) March 15, 2022
- If your fandom includes both Utah and the Broncos then some Tim Patrick merch is definitely something you need.
The shirts you guys asked for are in!!! The first 40 orders I’m including my 2021 Danruss card that will be signing! Click the link belowhttps://t.co/3jM4EMqdbL— Tim Patrick (@Tpstreets) March 15, 2022
- Utah QB Ja’Quinden Jackson is looking crisp. This guy’s scouting report is that he is an absolute freak athlete whose biggest question mark was his throwing ability.
March 14, 2022
- Athlon Sports shared three reasons for optimism about the Utes heading into the 2022 Football Season.
- Let’s go! Utah is on top as they should be.
2022 Spring QB Room Rankings from our @JackFollman— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) March 13, 2022
1. Utah
2. USC
3. UCLA
4. Oregon State
5. Oregon
6. Washington
7. Stanford
8. WSU
9. Arizona
10. Cal
11. ASU
12. Colorado
Jack’s commentary and analysis:https://t.co/g1DbeLzbTn
In Basketball News...
- Utah Forward Riley Battin has reportedly entered the Transfer Portal.
Utah forward Riley Battin to the transfer portal, per sources.— Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) March 15, 2022
No shock.
- Runnin’ Utes Basketball Camps are open for registration!
2022 Runnin' Utes Basketball Summer Camps— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) March 15, 2022
Grades K-12 throughout the month of June!!
Register at https://t.co/zD85SOgoJB pic.twitter.com/LHMzgXM9tD
In Gymnastics News...
- The Pac-12 Gymnastics Championship is coming up and the Utes are the #1 seed.
Kicking off postseason this Saturday as the No. 1 seed at Pac-12 Championships! https://t.co/IsF0kJeUsu— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 14, 2022
- The Red Rocks hold on to their #4 ranking.
Holding steady at #4!— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 14, 2022
Event Rankings ⤵️
Vault: 5th
Bars: 6th
Beam: 1st
Floor: 2nd #L22L pic.twitter.com/vspI9abW5m
Other Utah Sports News...
- Utah baseball is 11-3-1 and they play BYU tonight at 5pm! They deserve our support! This is one of their best starts to a season in DECADES.
TIME CHANGE— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 15, 2022
We'll now have first pitch at 5 PM tonight because Mother Nature
BYU
Smith's Ballpark
https://t.co/vHfcj77rxw
https://t.co/i1uPbmQjXc
https://t.co/JGrSSVubhL#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/j9I9PWTbOb
- Utah Softball (15-8) has their home opener today with a doubleheader against Wisconsin!
First games at !— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) March 15, 2022
Come get some pom-poms and hot chocolate‼️
: @BadgerSoftball
️: 2:00pm & 4:30pm MT
Game 1
: https://t.co/fnqqsuV0Kg
: https://t.co/CSQPv9KP6a
Game 2
: https://t.co/kR9aJzTcdV
: https://t.co/htGjm5T4Yu#GoUtes /// #Relentless pic.twitter.com/rFpFHePESq
