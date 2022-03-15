 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 3/15/2022: Ja’Quinden Jackson, Tim Patrick, Riley Battin

By Trent.Southwick
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • 2023 3-star CB Jeremiah Hughes will be visiting Utah next week.
  • If your fandom includes both Utah and the Broncos then some Tim Patrick merch is definitely something you need.
  • Utah QB Ja’Quinden Jackson is looking crisp. This guy’s scouting report is that he is an absolute freak athlete whose biggest question mark was his throwing ability.
  • Athlon Sports shared three reasons for optimism about the Utes heading into the 2022 Football Season.
  • Let’s go! Utah is on top as they should be.

In Basketball News...

  • Utah Forward Riley Battin has reportedly entered the Transfer Portal.
  • Runnin’ Utes Basketball Camps are open for registration!

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Pac-12 Gymnastics Championship is coming up and the Utes are the #1 seed.
  • The Red Rocks hold on to their #4 ranking.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Utah baseball is 11-3-1 and they play BYU tonight at 5pm! They deserve our support! This is one of their best starts to a season in DECADES.
  • Utah Softball (15-8) has their home opener today with a doubleheader against Wisconsin!

