Around The Hill, 3/16/2022: Marcus Williams, Kobe Boykin, Football Recruiting

In Football News...
- Marcus Williams secured the bag getting $70 million over five years with the Ravens.
Ravens signing safety Marcus Williams to five-year, $70M deal. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/OVbcOtcaX6— NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2022
- 2023 4-star QB Mack Howard will be in town next week.
March 24 pic.twitter.com/9IxfnoFC3n— Mack Howard (@MackHoward_) March 15, 2022
- Yesterday was Former Utah Kicker Matt Gay’s birthday!
Happy birthday, @MGtweetymonster!! pic.twitter.com/ID7q2K3Z8q— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 15, 2022
- Speaking of Matt Gay, he’s getting paid.
The #Rams are giving kicker Matt Gay the original-round RFA tender worth $2.54 million, per source. So the compensation for any team signing him to an offer sheet would be a fifth-round pick.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2022
- 2024 ATH and Utah commit Kobe Boykin speaks on what led to his commitment to Utah.
Kobe Boykin #GoUtes #UtahFootball pic.twitter.com/yL8Vbj3GHs— Sports Illustrated Utah (@si_utah) March 15, 2022
- Big-time 4-star DL Enow Etta included Utah in his Top-12. Four other Pac-12 teams made the cut.
A little early ♂️ Thank you to all the coaches who have given me an opportunity How I feel right now‼️ pic.twitter.com/pg3QG1m0ry— Enow-M’beleke Etta (@EnowEtta1) March 15, 2022
In Pac-12 News...
- The Pac-12 has entered into a first-of-its-kind data deal.
The @pac12 has reached a sports data and technology deal with Tempus Ex Machina to manage and market the conference’s data rights.— Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) March 15, 2022
The arrangement could set the stage for monetization of live data in the future.
(via @SmittySBJ, @Bill_KingSBJ)
https://t.co/WVEDfA7SXF pic.twitter.com/XoKLzF5wkA
Other Utah Sports News...
- The women’s soccer team released their spring schedule.
Don’t miss your chance to see us play this spring! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/QrUgqAzdOn— Utah Women's Soccer (@UtahWSoccer) March 16, 2022
- The Softball team lost both games of the double-header yesterday but they are back in action!
Another opportunity in front of us tomorrow! #GoUtes /// #Relentless https://t.co/RCKISb1mKG— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) March 16, 2022
- Utah Baseball (11-4-1) fell behind early and weren’t able to string together enough hits in the right places last night. On the bright side, I was able to talk with Coach Henderson and stand-out LF Kai Roberts after the game so be on the lookout for an upcoming piece on that.
Final pic.twitter.com/ZhtjM1iEfP— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 16, 2022
Loading comments...