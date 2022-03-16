 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 3/16/2022: Marcus Williams, Kobe Boykin, Football Recruiting

By Trent.Southwick
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Marcus Williams secured the bag getting $70 million over five years with the Ravens.
  • 2023 4-star QB Mack Howard will be in town next week.
  • Yesterday was Former Utah Kicker Matt Gay’s birthday!
  • Speaking of Matt Gay, he’s getting paid.
  • 2024 ATH and Utah commit Kobe Boykin speaks on what led to his commitment to Utah.
  • Big-time 4-star DL Enow Etta included Utah in his Top-12. Four other Pac-12 teams made the cut.

In Pac-12 News...

  • The Pac-12 has entered into a first-of-its-kind data deal.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The women’s soccer team released their spring schedule.
  • The Softball team lost both games of the double-header yesterday but they are back in action!
  • Utah Baseball (11-4-1) fell behind early and weren’t able to string together enough hits in the right places last night. On the bright side, I was able to talk with Coach Henderson and stand-out LF Kai Roberts after the game so be on the lookout for an upcoming piece on that.

More From Block U

Loading comments...