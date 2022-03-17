Around The Hill, 3/17/2022: Cody Barton, TJ Pledger, Sewell Strong Foundation

In Football News...
- Nephi Sewell and his family have created the Sewell Strong Foundation.
We are excited to announce the @SewellStrong Foundation! It is dedicated to support initiatives focused on education, counseling, career opportunities, mental health, athletics and other charitable causes.https://t.co/fUU9GEYFcj@peneisewell58 @B1essah @jungleboii02 @G7Sewell pic.twitter.com/AsOGmsqcnU— Sewell Strong Foundation (@SewellStrong) March 16, 2022
- The Seattle Seahawks moved on from future HOF-er (and Utah State alum) Bobby Wagner and it appears as though Former Ute Cody Barton will take over at MLB.
Carroll on whether Cody Barton is the heir apparent to Bobby Wagner: "[Cody Barton] is the next guy up."— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) March 16, 2022
- TJ Pledger was the best in the country at making the most of a bad situation.
Career rushing yards per carry on not-perfectly-blocked runs among 2022 Draft prospects:— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 16, 2022
TJ Pledger: 4.90
Rachaad White: 4.60
Pierre Strong Jr.: 4.57 pic.twitter.com/vPFGzDDkuF
In Pac-12 News...
- It sounds like Pac-12 HQ relocation is definitely on the table. Pac-12 HQ is currently in San Francisco, one of the most expensive markets in the country. Finding a more economical HQ location could result in millions more in funding allocated to each school.
Commissioner George @Kliavkoff said the Pac-12 CEO Group discussed relocation of headquarters last weekend.— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) March 16, 2022
"We made a tremendous amount of progress. I don't want to get ahead of ourselves with a topic that should be discussed first with employees who might be impacted by it."
In Basketball News...
- Hear from Dru Gylten on the women’s basketball program as the team has made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.
New Utes Insider Episode— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) March 16, 2022
In this episode @UTAHWBB’s @druu_marykayy dives into the growth of the program as the Utes are off to the NCAA Tournament.
: https://t.co/jkMQXPQcDg pic.twitter.com/w6803Ez0Lk
- KSL Sports ran a story about Kyle Kuzma, Jakob Poeltl, and Delon Wright, who are having great seasons this year in the NBA. You can read all about it here.
Other Utah Sports News...
- The women’s tennis team checks in at #32 nationally.
Utes are #32 in this weeks ITA National Team Rankings#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ufzUx9Frjf— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) March 16, 2022
- The men’s tennis team checks in at #27 nationally.
We are No. 27 this week in the ITA National Team Rankings#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/BQh35JQmWm— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) March 16, 2022
- The lacrosse team is heading to DC to take on #5 Georgetown.
Salt LAX City ✈️ Washington, D.C.— Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) March 16, 2022
Read more on our match-up against the No. 5 Georgetown Hoyas here ⤵️#GoUtes https://t.co/zfBcNJVkOC pic.twitter.com/HX6u3zK61M
Loading comments...