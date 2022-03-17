 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 3/17/2022: Cody Barton, TJ Pledger, Sewell Strong Foundation

By Trent.Southwick
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Nephi Sewell and his family have created the Sewell Strong Foundation.
  • The Seattle Seahawks moved on from future HOF-er (and Utah State alum) Bobby Wagner and it appears as though Former Ute Cody Barton will take over at MLB.
  • TJ Pledger was the best in the country at making the most of a bad situation.

In Pac-12 News...

  • It sounds like Pac-12 HQ relocation is definitely on the table. Pac-12 HQ is currently in San Francisco, one of the most expensive markets in the country. Finding a more economical HQ location could result in millions more in funding allocated to each school.

In Basketball News...

  • Hear from Dru Gylten on the women’s basketball program as the team has made it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.
  • KSL Sports ran a story about Kyle Kuzma, Jakob Poeltl, and Delon Wright, who are having great seasons this year in the NBA. You can read all about it here.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The women’s tennis team checks in at #32 nationally.
  • The men’s tennis team checks in at #27 nationally.
  • The lacrosse team is heading to DC to take on #5 Georgetown.

