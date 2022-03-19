 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 3/19/2022: Round of 32, Marcus Williams, Troy Williams

By Trent.Southwick
NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - First Round - Texas Photo by Scott Wachter/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Things were busy and we missed yesterday but we’ve got a super-sized serving of links for you today!

In Football News...

  • Former Utah QB Troy Williams came to Utah to help the Utes prepare for the Utah Pro Day ahead of the NFL Draft.
  • This is far from a scientific study but it is interesting nonetheless.
  • I think we might be pleasantly surprised at how high TJ Pledger could get taken in the Draft.
  • Former Utah Safety Marcus Williams shares how Eric Weddle influenced his decision to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.
  • You can get a closer look at Marcus Williams’ signing day with the Baltimore Ravens.
  • Marcus Williams further elaborates on what his family means to him.
  • Recruiting starts early Liam Thorpe is a WR/ATH/FS in the class of 2025.
  • After seeing his PeeWee tape, I think Utah DL coach Lewis Powell’s son has a future as a punt returner.
  • The Bills released Former Ute DT Star Lotulelei. Star played in 11 games, recording 17 tackles and 3 sacks in 2021.
  • Utah extended an offer to 2023 4-star QB Marcus Stokes. Stokes is a dual-threat QB out of Florida.
  • This is noteworthy with Utah opening up the 2022 season in Gainesville.

In Basketball News...

  • This is a GOAT-level quote.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Utah Baseball (11-5-1) dropped the series opener against Oregon but are back in action today.
  • On the other hand, Utah Softball (16-11) won the first game of their series against Oregon.

More From Block U

Loading comments...