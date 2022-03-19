Around The Hill, 3/19/2022: Round of 32, Marcus Williams, Troy Williams

Things were busy and we missed yesterday but we’ve got a super-sized serving of links for you today!
In Football News...
- Former Utah QB Troy Williams came to Utah to help the Utes prepare for the Utah Pro Day ahead of the NFL Draft.
Shoutout to Troy Williams for coming back to Utah this week to help prep our guys for pro day next week where he will be throwing. Still selfless and hardworking. https://t.co/Yg4u97GpqJ— Chad Fotheringham (@padreandojamon) March 17, 2022
- This is far from a scientific study but it is interesting nonetheless.
PAC-12 CFB Brand Rankings Nationally Based on a Survey of HS Players:— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) March 17, 2022
9. Oregon
19. USC
20. UCLA
35. Washington
37. Stanford
48. ASU
48. Utah
52. Oregon State
54. Arizona
57. Colorado
59. Cal
64. WSU
66. BYU pic.twitter.com/KhWznwIeAN
- I think we might be pleasantly surprised at how high TJ Pledger could get taken in the Draft.
For all the data folks, @Utah_Football RB TJ Pledger had fastest max acceleration (6.55) of any OFF prospect at Senior Bowl by wide margin (Memphis WR Calvin Austin 5.86) and burst>>speed at RB. Also, is a key metric projecting to a league where it’s rarely blocked clean. https://t.co/Dce71z2ov4— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 17, 2022
- Former Utah Safety Marcus Williams shares how Eric Weddle influenced his decision to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.
Once a Raven, always a Raven. @MarcusWilliams said @weddlesbeard reached out to him to tell him about the Ravens culture and organization. pic.twitter.com/9tVcQVEQKo— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 17, 2022
- You can get a closer look at Marcus Williams’ signing day with the Baltimore Ravens.
"If the ball is in the air, I think it's mine every time." @MarcusWilliams pic.twitter.com/cBWCJNOwhG— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 17, 2022
- Marcus Williams further elaborates on what his family means to him.
“It’s an amazing feeling. I love them. They do everything for me.”@MarcusWilliams talks about cherishing this moment with his family. pic.twitter.com/1FhoaJEZXH— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 17, 2022
- Recruiting starts early Liam Thorpe is a WR/ATH/FS in the class of 2025.
Had a great unofficial visit to the University of Utah! Thank you to the coaches and staff for the hospitality. Incredible program and facilities! @CoachPowell99 @SafetyPride @AaronAmaama @AlphaRecruits15 @Red_Zone75 pic.twitter.com/2oLqIIMBiU— Liam Thorpe (@LiamThorpe05) March 18, 2022
- After seeing his PeeWee tape, I think Utah DL coach Lewis Powell’s son has a future as a punt returner.
My 5 year old Lewis jr said “Dad I’m going on a hunt” . Happy aloha Friday! C/o 2036 pic.twitter.com/jgN6efS4LD— Lewis Powell (@CoachPowell99) March 18, 2022
- The Bills released Former Ute DT Star Lotulelei. Star played in 11 games, recording 17 tackles and 3 sacks in 2021.
The Buffalo Bills have released veteran DT Star Lotulelei— Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) March 18, 2022
The former #Utes standout and first round pick now becomes an UFA at the age of 32 https://t.co/LBQ5uDIAcH
- Utah extended an offer to 2023 4-star QB Marcus Stokes. Stokes is a dual-threat QB out of Florida.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Utah❤️ @UtahCoachWhitt @Coach_Ludwig @RBlechen @Utah_Football @NeaseFTBL @CoachDrafts @6pointsjax @Andrew_Ivins @TomLoy247 @ProImpactJax7v7 pic.twitter.com/4qmfDWiIxL— Marcus Stokes (@marcusstokes06) March 19, 2022
- This is noteworthy with Utah opening up the 2022 season in Gainesville.
BREAKING: Florida Gators QB Emory Jones has informed coaches that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal today, per @PeteThamel. pic.twitter.com/rw75zYnmGL— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 18, 2022
In Basketball News...
- KSL Sports ran a story on how the women’s basketball team transformed their offense in a single off-season.
- The Utes’ incredible season will continue!
.— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 18, 2022
For the first time since 2009, the Utes are headed to the Round of 32! We will take on #15 Fairfield or #2 Texas on Sunday. #GoUtes | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/EG1PEqrUyQ
- This is a GOAT-level quote.
=— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) March 18, 2022
We couldn’t agree more @UtesCoachRob ‼️
Let’s keep building #GoUtes | @UTAHWBB pic.twitter.com/eMTPJ70Fmy
Other Utah Sports News...
- Utah Baseball (11-5-1) dropped the series opener against Oregon but are back in action today.
Not our night tonight--we'll put this one behind us and look to answer in the middle game tomorrow.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/rJfqfrAHWM— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 19, 2022
- On the other hand, Utah Softball (16-11) won the first game of their series against Oregon.
A great way to— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) March 19, 2022
Let's do it again tomorrow‼️#GoUtes /// #Relentless https://t.co/TntwQeSB3e
