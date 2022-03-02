Around The Hill, 3/2/2022: Gianna Kneepkens, Jenna Johnson, Nephi Sewell

In Football News...
- The NFL is showing Former Utah LB Nephi Sewell and the rest of the Sewell family some love.
The Sewell family gene pool is next level pic.twitter.com/i4QTNS02jr— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2022
In Basketball News...
- LET’S GO! Gianna Kneepkens is your Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year! She was also named to the All-Pac-12 Team.
#Pac12WBB Freshman of the Year, presented by @Nextiva: Gianna Kneepkens.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 1, 2022
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/5rMSUS9Whn#GoUtes | @UTAHWBB pic.twitter.com/6nhfAtsNjA
- Jenna Johnson was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team!
- - @jenna_johnson22 has been named to the All-Freshman team after an incredible first year in a Utah jersey. pic.twitter.com/H671Rzgk4v— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 1, 2022
- The Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament starts today.
The #Pac12WBB Tournament begins Wednesday at Mandalay Bay's Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. @macsmith413 breaks down the bracket and its many possibilities.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 2, 2022
In Gymnastics News...
- Last chance to cheer on the Red Rocks in Stick Lake City!
The final @UtahGymnastics meet of the season is this Friday at 7 PM.— The Huntsman Center (@HuntsmanCenter) February 28, 2022
More https://t.co/NwTPrj2DOz pic.twitter.com/DLeUPJkdSq
Other Utah Sports News...
- Utah Baseball (5-1-1) got back in the win column yesterday. The offense powered this win with multi-hit performance by six different players.
Headed back to SLC with the dub#UtesWin | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/7SrmtQ2Gmn— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 2, 2022
- That Utah Softball triple play is officially the top NCAA Softball Play of the Week!
#NCAASoftball Plays of the Week— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 1, 2022
5️⃣ | @NUSBcats What a cannon
4️⃣ | @CofCSoftball Channel your inner @jessicawarren30
3️⃣ | @MizzouSoftball No fly zone
2️⃣ | @FSU_Softball Ninja mode: ACTIVATED
1️⃣ | @Utah_Softball 1️⃣ pitch, 3️⃣ outs pic.twitter.com/3vaOgeEcUy
