Around The Hill, 3/2/2022: Gianna Kneepkens, Jenna Johnson, Nephi Sewell

By Trent.Southwick
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Rose Bowl Game - Ohio State v Utah Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Football News...

  • The NFL is showing Former Utah LB Nephi Sewell and the rest of the Sewell family some love.

In Basketball News...

  • LET’S GO! Gianna Kneepkens is your Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year! She was also named to the All-Pac-12 Team.
  • Jenna Johnson was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team!
  • The Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Tournament starts today.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Last chance to cheer on the Red Rocks in Stick Lake City!

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Utah Baseball (5-1-1) got back in the win column yesterday. The offense powered this win with multi-hit performance by six different players.
  • That Utah Softball triple play is officially the top NCAA Softball Play of the Week!

