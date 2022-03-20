Around The Hill, 3/20/2022: PAC-12 CHAMPS, Maile O’Keefe, Chase Anderson

In Football News...
- Part 3 of the 22 Forever docuseries is set to release this Tuesday.
#22forever Part 3 drops on Tuesday, March 22nd at 2:22pm— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 19, 2022
- 2023 LB/TE Bradley Kakazu came out to visit Utah.
Thank you to the staff @Utah_Football for having us out this past weekend! Such a special program! @UteReef33 @SafetyPride @Colton_Swan #GoUtes #Utah #SFG pic.twitter.com/vufJWRgZZ9— Bradley Kakazu (@BradleyKakazu) March 19, 2022
In Basketball News...
- The women’s basketball team is back in action today at 3 pm MT. They take on the Texas Longhorns in Austin. This will be a tough one because it is effectively a true road game but this team has grit and talent. LET”S GO.
Let's go Ute Fans… up next!!— lynne roberts (@UtesCoachRob) March 19, 2022
Sunday vs Texas… 3 pm MT on ESPN. #WinnersStay #GoUtes
In Gymnastics News...
- Maile O’Keefe was named the Pac-12 Specialist of the Year!
#Pac12Gym Specialist of the Year: Maile O'Keefe.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 19, 2022
Full release: https://t.co/SFNITZdRLL@UtahGymnastics | #GoUtes | @Gatorade
- The Red Rocks are back-to-back Pac-12 Champions with a great score of 198.000!
RED ROCKS REIGN @UtahGymnastics wins the #Pac12Gym Championships for the second-straight year, scoring a 198!#GoUtes | #Pac12Gym— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 20, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- Softball (16-13) lost both halves of a doubleheader against Oregon yesterday. You can read more about the series here.
- Baseball (11-6-1) played a pretty even game with Oregon last night but the Ducks strung their hits together a little bit better and came out ahead. The Utes will hand the ball to Freshman RHP Cam Day to start the final game of the series today.
Heck of a battle, but a big eighth inning sends this one Oregon's way.#GoUtes— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 20, 2022
- Graduate Transfer 3B Chase Anderson hit his first Utah home run yesterday!
FIRST UTAH DINGER for @chaseea31‼— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 20, 2022
We lead 6-3 at stretch time
@Pac12Network Oregon
https://t.co/I9O5iF7Dxk
#GoUtes
- Figures that Harvard has a really good tennis team. Men’s Tennis falls to 16-4.
Final from San Diego— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) March 20, 2022
