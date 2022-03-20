 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 3/20/2022: PAC-12 CHAMPS, Maile O’Keefe, Chase Anderson

By Trent.Southwick
This is one of the coolest photos I’ve ever seen.
Utah Athletics

In Football News...

  • Part 3 of the 22 Forever docuseries is set to release this Tuesday.
  • 2023 LB/TE Bradley Kakazu came out to visit Utah.

In Basketball News...

  • The women’s basketball team is back in action today at 3 pm MT. They take on the Texas Longhorns in Austin. This will be a tough one because it is effectively a true road game but this team has grit and talent. LET”S GO.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Maile O’Keefe was named the Pac-12 Specialist of the Year!
  • The Red Rocks are back-to-back Pac-12 Champions with a great score of 198.000!

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Softball (16-13) lost both halves of a doubleheader against Oregon yesterday. You can read more about the series here.
  • Baseball (11-6-1) played a pretty even game with Oregon last night but the Ducks strung their hits together a little bit better and came out ahead. The Utes will hand the ball to Freshman RHP Cam Day to start the final game of the series today.
  • Graduate Transfer 3B Chase Anderson hit his first Utah home run yesterday!
  • Figures that Harvard has a really good tennis team. Men’s Tennis falls to 16-4.

