Around The Hill, 3/21/2022: Spring Football, Women’s Basketball, Individual Gymnastics Champions

Happy Monday! Let’s start the week off right with some Utah links.
In Football News...
- Hauati Pututau speaks on what it would mean to him to make it to the next level.
ICYMI: pic.twitter.com/pQAl3vM2dp— Sports Illustrated Utah (@si_utah) March 21, 2022
- Spring Practices are about to begin and Josh Newman at the Salt Lake Tribune ran an article as a preview before the Spring action. Check it out here. ($)
- Elite.
Top 2021 Rushing Offenses— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) March 20, 2022
• Offensive Line Run Push
1 Utah
2 Oregon State
3 Kentucky
4 Georgia
5 Ohio State
6 Oregon
7 Florida
8 Arizona State
9 Baylor
10 Louisville
11 Arkansas
12 Michigan
13 UCLA
14 Texas
15 UNC
In Basketball News...
- The women’s basketball team was featured by AP News over the weekend. Check out the article here.
- The women’s basketball team fell to Texas yesterday.
Final: No. 2 seed Texas, 78. No. 7 seed Utah, 56.— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 20, 2022
- Great message from Senior Dru Gylten at the presser after the loss to Texas.
@druu_marykayy . . . The next @pac12 chief marketing officer!! Love how @UTAHWBB showed support for @pac12 & their @StanfordWBB sisters. ❤️ How lucky am I to work with these extraordinary young women?! #BackThePac #ConferenceofChampions pic.twitter.com/9Tnqy6zZer— Teresa Kuehn Gould (@TKGould) March 21, 2022
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks won the Pac-12 Championship but there were also individual championships to honor including Alexia Burch who is the Pac-12 Vault Champion!
Your @pac12 Vault Champion! #L22L | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/YYl6cCLC3B— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 20, 2022
- Abby Paulson is the Pac-12 Beam Champion!
For the 2nd year in a row, your @pac12 Beam Champion! #L22L | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/oPmnNjWtkU— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 20, 2022
- Grace McCallum is the Pac-12 Floor Champion AND the Pac-12 Bars Champion!
Your @pac12 Bars & Floor Champion! #L22L | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Byqv0krfRQ— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 20, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- LockerRoom has developed a NIL opportunity by creating NFTs of college athletes. You can now buy NFTs of Tavion Thomas and Bryson Barnes from the Football team, Aidan Lombardi from the Baseball team, and many more. If NFTs are your thing, this is one way to support the Utah athletes.
The @getlockerroom #NFTdrops are HERE. See the collection of amazing Student Athlete #NFTs available for sale RIGHT NOW. Grab one today for your collection https://t.co/752dI4tqKT— LockerRoomNIL - NIL for ALL (@getlockerroom) March 21, 2022
BUY Tavion Thomas #NFT @Utah_Football RB@thiagoothomas9 https://t.co/QI6zQvpxR1#NIL #NFTProject pic.twitter.com/w4iCop3ebW
Aidan Lombardi - @utahbaseball - Pitcherhttps://t.co/3yph5L69sg@ClayAidan #NIL #nftpromo pic.twitter.com/NiPySvniQg
- Redshirt Sophomore TJ Clarkson has a habit of getting on-base.
#UteNotes to start your Monday...@ClarksonTj has reached base safely in 1️⃣7️⃣ consecutive games. Longest active streak by a Ute, and tied for sixth-longest in the @pac12 #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Eh8eP2ytNp— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 21, 2022
- The men’s golf team is back in action today!
Back in the Beaver State to play 54 holes over two days⛳️— Utah Mens Golf (@UtesGolf) March 21, 2022
Utes will be on the course in under an hour!
: https://t.co/etOavIQSmt#GoUtes https://t.co/DUUtfjtTxM
