 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 3/21/2022: Spring Football, Women’s Basketball, Individual Gymnastics Champions

By Trent.Southwick
Utah Athletics

Happy Monday! Let’s start the week off right with some Utah links.

In Football News...

  • Hauati Pututau speaks on what it would mean to him to make it to the next level.
  • Spring Practices are about to begin and Josh Newman at the Salt Lake Tribune ran an article as a preview before the Spring action. Check it out here. ($)
  • Elite.

In Basketball News...

  • The women’s basketball team was featured by AP News over the weekend. Check out the article here.
  • The women’s basketball team fell to Texas yesterday.
  • Great message from Senior Dru Gylten at the presser after the loss to Texas.

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks won the Pac-12 Championship but there were also individual championships to honor including Alexia Burch who is the Pac-12 Vault Champion!
  • Abby Paulson is the Pac-12 Beam Champion!
  • Grace McCallum is the Pac-12 Floor Champion AND the Pac-12 Bars Champion!

Other Utah Sports News...

  • LockerRoom has developed a NIL opportunity by creating NFTs of college athletes. You can now buy NFTs of Tavion Thomas and Bryson Barnes from the Football team, Aidan Lombardi from the Baseball team, and many more. If NFTs are your thing, this is one way to support the Utah athletes.
  • Redshirt Sophomore TJ Clarkson has a habit of getting on-base.
  • The men’s golf team is back in action today!

More From Block U

Loading comments...