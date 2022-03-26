BREAKING: 4-Star QB Mack Howard Commits to Utah

2023 4-star QB Mack Howard announced his commitment to the University of Utah on Saturday.

Howard is an elite QB coming out of Mississippi. He currently holds an industry composite rating of 0.9147 and ranks as the #13 QB in the 2023 class. At the time of his commitment, Howard held offers from Cincinnatti, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, and Pitt. His recruitment has been picking up as of late with several more Power 5 schools expressing interest including Mississippi State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Wisconsin, and Miami.

Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig and WR coach Chad Bumphis were the lead recruiters for Howard. Coach Bumphis is from Mississippi and played at Mississippi State so I have to imagine he played a huge role in the recruitment. Bumphis expressed his excitement for Howard’s commitment on Twitter.

Let’s goo!! From the sip to the city! Love to see it!! Who’s next!? — Chad Bumphis (@_CoachBump) March 26, 2022

In 2021, Mack Howard led his high school team to a state title. His tape shows a player with a strong, accurate arm even when throwing deep. He also demonstrates good athleticism when he leaves the pocket.

Utah has made it a habit of getting early commitments from their QBs. 2022 signees QB Nate Johnson and QB Brandon Rose both announced their commitment in June of the recruiting cycle. 2021 signee QB Peter Costelli committed to Utah in April of the recruiting cycle.

Mack Howard is the second commit in the 2023 class joining 3-star ATH Mateaki Helu. It will be interesting to watch how this early commitment from QB Mack Howard could play a role in the recruitment of other players in the 2023 class.