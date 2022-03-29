Around The Hill, 3/29/2022: Football Spring Camp, All-Americans, QB Mack Howard

In Football News...
- Take a look at the Football Pac-12 Championship Rings.
A ring fit for champions. A ring to honor our brothers. #22forever ♥️ #Pac12Champs pic.twitter.com/cgtdPnn1BT— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 24, 2022
- The Utes held their Pro Day with 29 NFL teams in attendance.
29 #NFL teams are here for the @Utah_Football Pro day today.— Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) March 24, 2022
The three missing:
- Rams
- Bengals
- Vikings
- The Utes who participated in the Utah Pro Day got some new swag.
Pro Day threads pic.twitter.com/JagtjalXjt— UtesEquipment (@UtesEquipment) March 23, 2022
- Britain Covey had some custom cleats made for Pro Day.
Wanted to pay tribute to a few of my so-called “undersized” heroes who paved the way thank you for inspiring me and many others! pic.twitter.com/mZ0HTuNXAR— Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) March 23, 2022
- I’m gonna miss Devin Lloyd.
Hey @NFL, when @DevinLloyd_ gets drafted can he be the first on your list to get mic’d up? You won’t be disappointed. #UtahProDay pic.twitter.com/epvLunkRlD— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 24, 2022
- Devin Lloyd deserves to land in a great situation. He’s a proven playmaker and leader.
“I’m versatile and I believe I can do anything my coach asks me to do."@DevinLloyd_ is confident heading into the 2022 #NFLDraft.@Utah_Football | @Kay_Breezy22 pic.twitter.com/7YtnbmjvXn— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 25, 2022
- I want Britain Covey to be drafted so badly.
First one up for the vertical, WR Britain Covey (in a quiet, tense atmosphere, with all scouts/ coaches watching) turns to his teammates and says,— Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) March 24, 2022
“Hey! Where’s the juice?!”
(Definitely hyped up his guys)
Lots of smiling reax from scouts. @Utah_Football @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/7zmON6g0WT
- Spring Camp has started and it looks like new Utah RB Jaylon Glover is happy with his decision.
Best Decision. So glad to be a Ute! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/kkwhVTWHKj— Jaylon “2 Piece” Glover (@officiallyyjay1) March 26, 2022
- I love this quote by Ja’Quinden Jackson.
Ja'Quinden Jackson 2/2: "I ain’t gonna say anybody, cause this is a tough program. This ain't for the weak. Like if you are a dawg, you hungry and you want it, this is the perfect program to come to.” #UtahFootball #SpringCamp— Cole Bagley (@bagley_cole) March 23, 2022
- The Utes secured the commitment of 2023 4-star QB Mack Howard.
In Gymnastics News...
- 10(!) Red Rocks earned All-Pac-12 Honors!
Red Rocks earned - - which is a new program record!— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 23, 2022
| https://t.co/bcPT3yUD9t#L22L | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/YtYY9GCdbq
- 5(!) All-Americans!
5⃣ Red Rocks Named WCGA Regular Season All-Americans!— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 24, 2022
@grace_mccallum2, @cristal_isaa, @Sydney_soloski, @AbbyPaulson, @maile_okeefe
| https://t.co/pkBCyqhCWL#L22L x #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/r5uSX9Ukcg
Other Utah Sports News...
- These uniforms are amazing. They should become a regular alternate uniform.
Today we will be wearing special uniforms as a tribute to Coach ️!#GoUtes /// #Relentless pic.twitter.com/f65W20WdT0— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) March 26, 2022
- Softball coach Amy Hogue is the GOAT.
status #GoUtes /// #Relentless pic.twitter.com/2rJ02lqzUD— Utah Softball (@Utah_Softball) March 26, 2022
- Utah Baseball (14-9-1) has had an up and down week going 3-2 overall against Northern Colorado and Mercer. A couple of really impressive performances from these guys this past weekend.
.@ClarksonTj and @LandoFrei each had 5 hits in Saturday's game vs. Mercer— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 28, 2022
First game with two Utes logging 5 hits since May 10, 2002
Landon is the first Utah freshman with a 5-hit game since April 14, 2017#GoUtes | #UteNotes pic.twitter.com/5xU5BOm7CZ
