 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 3/29/2022: Football Spring Camp, All-Americans, QB Mack Howard

By Trent.Southwick
Utah Athletics

In Football News...

  • Take a look at the Football Pac-12 Championship Rings.
  • The Utes held their Pro Day with 29 NFL teams in attendance.
  • The Utes who participated in the Utah Pro Day got some new swag.
  • Britain Covey had some custom cleats made for Pro Day.
  • I’m gonna miss Devin Lloyd.
  • Devin Lloyd deserves to land in a great situation. He’s a proven playmaker and leader.
  • I want Britain Covey to be drafted so badly.
  • Spring Camp has started and it looks like new Utah RB Jaylon Glover is happy with his decision.
  • I love this quote by Ja’Quinden Jackson.
  • The Utes secured the commitment of 2023 4-star QB Mack Howard.

In Gymnastics News...

  • 10(!) Red Rocks earned All-Pac-12 Honors!
  • 5(!) All-Americans!

Other Utah Sports News...

  • These uniforms are amazing. They should become a regular alternate uniform.
  • Softball coach Amy Hogue is the GOAT.
  • Utah Baseball (14-9-1) has had an up and down week going 3-2 overall against Northern Colorado and Mercer. A couple of really impressive performances from these guys this past weekend.

More From Block U

Loading comments...