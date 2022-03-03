 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 3/3/2022: Cristal Isa, Gabe Reid, Tavion Thomas Meet & Greet

By Trent.Southwick
Colorado v Utah Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Stanford LB Gabe Reid has announced he is transferring to Utah. Gabe is the older brother of Utah LB Karene Reid. Expect Reid to serve as an edge rusher in Utah’s defense.
  • A bunch of recruits got invites yesterday to Utah’s Junior Day.
  • Tavion Thomas announced the details of his meet & greet. It will be a week from Saturday from 12-2 pm at Moochies in SLC. The $15 entry gets you one autograph, meet Tavion and take a picture, and entered into a raffle for a Tavion Thomas hoodie.
  • The Utah Senate approved funding for the University’s proposed new football practice facility. Now it is headed to the House for voting.

In Basketball News...

  • The women’s basketball team took down the Golden Bears last night in the first game of the Pac-12 Tournament. Tonight they will face Wazzu in the quarterfinals.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Cristal Isa has announced she will be returning for one final year!

Other Utah Sports News...

  • There’s another Tennis match tomorrow! Plan to get there early for some free pizza and some Utah branded tennis balls!
  • The women’s tennis team has cracked the national top-30! With their incoming top-10 recruiting class, there are some big things ahead for them.
  • Men’s Tennis cracked the national top-25!

More From Block U

Loading comments...