Around The Hill, 3/3/2022: Cristal Isa, Gabe Reid, Tavion Thomas Meet & Greet

In Football News...
- Stanford LB Gabe Reid has announced he is transferring to Utah. Gabe is the older brother of Utah LB Karene Reid. Expect Reid to serve as an edge rusher in Utah’s defense.
March 2, 2022
- A bunch of recruits got invites yesterday to Utah’s Junior Day.
Excited to say that I have been invited to @Utah_Football junior day
- Tavion Thomas announced the details of his meet & greet. It will be a week from Saturday from 12-2 pm at Moochies in SLC. The $15 entry gets you one autograph, meet Tavion and take a picture, and entered into a raffle for a Tavion Thomas hoodie.

- The Utah Senate approved funding for the University’s proposed new football practice facility. Now it is headed to the House for voting.
Some particulars on the new practice facility are here from our Feb. 1 story after the BoT voted to move forward.
In Basketball News...
- The women’s basketball team took down the Golden Bears last night in the first game of the Pac-12 Tournament. Tonight they will face Wazzu in the quarterfinals.

Utah, 66. Cal, 60. @giannakneepkens has a game-high 20 points and we take on the Washington State Cougars tomorrow in the quarterfinals!
In Gymnastics News...
- Cristal Isa has announced she will be returning for one final year!
SHE'S COMIN' BACK❗️@cristal_isaa is officially taking a 5th year & we couldn't be more excited!

Other Utah Sports News...
- There’s another Tennis match tomorrow! Plan to get there early for some free pizza and some Utah branded tennis balls!
Big match on Friday!


Free Pizza✅
Utah Tennis Ball giveaway✅
See you there!
- The women’s tennis team has cracked the national top-30! With their incoming top-10 recruiting class, there are some big things ahead for them.
Your Utes are now one of the top 30 teams in the country
- Men’s Tennis cracked the national top-25!
Moving into the Top 25!
