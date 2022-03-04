Around The Hill, 3/4/2022: Devin Lloyd, OL Coach Jim Harding, DOWN WITH WAZZU

In Football News...
- It was Devin Lloyd’s turn for the Scalley highlight tape.
So many plays to choose from, but here are a select few that will show you why this dude is one of the best defenders in the nation, deserving of a 1st round grade, and IMO the best LB in this year’s draft! Devin Lloyd is special! @DevinLloyd_ Love you, brother!! #KongoLife #RSNB pic.twitter.com/th1GXzyMOz— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) March 3, 2022
- O-Line Coach Jim Harding is making sure our O-Line is staying fed during the offseason.
Feeding the big men! @Utah_Football #oblock pic.twitter.com/loKXAVnnD1— Jim Harding (@coachjharding) March 4, 2022
- The Utes had 3-star OLB/Edge Whit Powell on campus for a visit.
Thanks to Coach Scalley and the Utah staff for a great day on campus. #GoUtes @SafetyPride @CoachPowell99 @_CoachBump @SBartle247 @evanjohnsonUU @JolieAleUTAH @Perroni247 pic.twitter.com/UHu18w7jeG— Whitefield "Whit" Powell (@WhitPowell9) March 4, 2022
In Basketball News...
- The women’s basketball team is headed to the SEMIFINALS! A commanding, double-digit upset victory over #3 seeded Washington State.
For the first time in Pac-12 Tournament history...
' .#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/MWm06REXgA
- This is amazing. Let’s keep it going in the Semifinals!
When you make history, you get to crash the set. @UTAHWBB and @UtesCoachRob joined our team after reaching their first-ever #Pac12WBB Tournament Semifinal. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/uSBiPglq5V— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 4, 2022
In Gymnastics News...
- PACK THE HUNTSMAN. It’s the final meet of the season for gymnastics tonight and the final game for the men’s basketball team is tomorrow.
One last weekend in the @HuntsmanCenter let’s get that place rocking for our seniors ‼️— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) March 3, 2022
♀️ : https://t.co/VYChoWDSpw
: https://t.co/PAOuYKwVh2
Other Utah Sports News...
- Mark your calendars for the NCAA Skiing National Championship! It will be happening here in Utah in both Park City and Soldier Hollow.
#TBT to natty number 1️⃣4️⃣. Six days till we begin the quest for 1️⃣5️⃣, ‼— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 3, 2022
March 9-12
@PCski (Alpine) / Soldier Hollow (Nordic)
https://t.co/yoDERqvHvX #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ZHnwGPPQAg
- The #27 Women’s Tennis team will take on #21 USC and #16 UCLA this weekend. Click here to read more about the team and the upcoming matchups.
