Around The Hill, 3/5/2022: Devin Lloyd, Maile O’Keefe, Pac-12 WBB Title Game

By Trent.Southwick
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Devin Lloyd is wearing #22 at the Combine. #LLTJ #LLAL
  • Let it be known that Lloyd wants to play somewhere with a passionate fanbase.
  • “Smart and nasty”. I love that.
  • Utah’s defense was elite. Any defensive recruit who gets offered by the Utes would be wise to just commit right away.
  • Utah has quietly been a premium program for decades now.

In Basketball News...

  • The women’s Basketball team cracks the Top-25 here.
  • DOWN WITH OREGON. The Utes completed another upset on their way to the Pac-12 title game against the formidable Stanford Cardinal. The Cardinal are making their sixth straight Pac-12 title game appearance.
  • This is awesome.
  • Gianna Kneepkens was incredible in last night’s semi-finals game.
  • Tune in today at 4 pm on ESPN2 to watch the Pac-12 title game!

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks put up a dominant performance in the meet last night as they posted a season-high 198.575.
  • The meet was filled with elite performances from all of the Red Rock gymnasts but Maile O’Keefe had a particularly special night posting TWO 10.000 on Bars and Beam and then a 9.950 on the Floor. Here is footage of her Bars and Beam routines.
  • The Senior Red Rocks designed the leotards for last night's meet.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Lots of reasons to go cheer on the Utes as they compete for a 15th NCAA Championship.
  • Utah Baseball picked up another W last night to improve to 6-1-1.
  • Utah Baseball has just 3 more games until they open up Pac-12 play.

