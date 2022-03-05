Around The Hill, 3/5/2022: Devin Lloyd, Maile O’Keefe, Pac-12 WBB Title Game

In Football News...
- Devin Lloyd is wearing #22 at the Combine. #LLTJ #LLAL
.@DevinLloyd_ is #22 at the #NFLCombine #22forever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/VFYgufkZwD— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 4, 2022
- Let it be known that Lloyd wants to play somewhere with a passionate fanbase.
"People go up and tell me, Utah's really hard to play at..."— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 4, 2022
Tune in tomorrow to watch @DevinLloyd_ & @jungleboii02 at the #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/N7YTfAmyJH
- “Smart and nasty”. I love that.
Linebacker Devin Lloyd has met with the #Patriots. He described himself as “smart and nasty.” pic.twitter.com/847PvXnBzl— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 4, 2022
- Utah’s defense was elite. Any defensive recruit who gets offered by the Utes would be wise to just commit right away.
Relentless, Smart, Nasty, Ballhawks‼️ #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/LMWgcnh3Xb— Evan Johnson (@evanjohnsonUU) March 4, 2022
- Utah has quietly been a premium program for decades now.
Best Win % -- last 30 seasons— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) March 4, 2022
• Power 5
.816 Ohio State
.741 Oklahoma
.733 Alabama
.730 Georgia
.725 Florida
.719 FSU
.701 Wisconsin
.698 Oregon
.693 Clemson
.689 Michigan
.687 LSU
.680 Virginia Tech
.679 Miami
.677 Penn State
.675 Nebraska
.673 Texas
.671 USC
.663 Utah
In Basketball News...
- The women’s Basketball team cracks the Top-25 here.
NCAA NET Rankings— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) March 4, 2022
Through Games Mar 3, 2022
1. South Carolina
2. NC State
3. Stanford
4. Louisville
5. UConn
6. North Carolina
7. Texas
8. Baylor
9. BYU
10. Virginia Tech
FULL RANKINGS: https://t.co/cTOleIBplU pic.twitter.com/91soz2UZsS
- DOWN WITH OREGON. The Utes completed another upset on their way to the Pac-12 title game against the formidable Stanford Cardinal. The Cardinal are making their sixth straight Pac-12 title game appearance.
' - .— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 5, 2022
Down goes the No. 2 seed Oregon and the Utes are advancing to the tournament final for the first time in program history!
Utah, 80. Oregon, 73. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/qfvwrHlmbX
- This is awesome.
HYPE US P#GoUtes | @UTAHWBB | #Pac12WBB pic.twitter.com/H4GnX4YRvc— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) March 5, 2022
- Gianna Kneepkens was incredible in last night’s semi-finals game.
Birthday girl having herself a day.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 5, 2022
Freshman Gianna Kneepkens continues to impress as she leads @UTAHWBB to its first #Pac12WBB Tournament title game in program history.#GoUtes| #Pac12WBB | @NewYorkLife pic.twitter.com/sIkwGWcgQ0
- Tune in today at 4 pm on ESPN2 to watch the Pac-12 title game!
Today feels like a good to go out out and win another PAC-12 championship. @UTAHWBB takes on the nation’s #2 ranked Stanford in the conference title game TODAY at 4:00 PM MT live from Las Vegas.— Block U (@BlockU) March 5, 2022
: ESPN2
: ESPN 700AM
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks put up a dominant performance in the meet last night as they posted a season-high 198.575.
NOW THAT'S HOW U CLOSE OUT SENIOR NIGHT!— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 5, 2022
The Red Rocks post a - 198.575 to end the night!#L22L pic.twitter.com/1CHmXiJqnD
- The meet was filled with elite performances from all of the Red Rock gymnasts but Maile O’Keefe had a particularly special night posting TWO 10.000 on Bars and Beam and then a 9.950 on the Floor. Here is footage of her Bars and Beam routines.
BACK TO BACK 10s!! MAILE O'KEEFE SCORES ANOTHER 10!!— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 5, 2022
This bar rotation is on pic.twitter.com/HiwsAcNBPo
Just no words at this point... ANOTHER 10.0 for Maile‼️ It's her second of the night pic.twitter.com/53v3lBkiAh— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 5, 2022
- The Senior Red Rocks designed the leotards for last night's meet.
Designed by the for ! ✨— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 4, 2022
♀️ @cristal_isaa @cammyhall_1 @arandall02 #SeniorNight | #LeoWatch pic.twitter.com/h29BL9Ywer
Other Utah Sports News...
- Lots of reasons to go cheer on the Utes as they compete for a 15th NCAA Championship.
Music, giveaways, food and the BEST collegiate skiing— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) March 4, 2022
Here's everything you need to know for the @NCAA Ski Championships at @PCski and Soldier Hollow
⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://t.co/9IhzoqiNFf#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/PG8MV3zyAz
- Utah Baseball picked up another W last night to improve to 6-1-1.
Undefeated in 7️⃣ of 8⃣#UtesWin | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ADGW8ZL6vM— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 5, 2022
- Utah Baseball has just 3 more games until they open up Pac-12 play.
On deck: Bakersfield and Fresno for our final tune-ups before beginning @pac12 Conference play— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 4, 2022
⚾ at CSUB
March 4-6
⚾ at Fresno State
March 8
https://t.co/sH84XdQZja#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/m33JkUa4rn
