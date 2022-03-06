Around The Hill, 3/6/2022: Devin Lloyd, Nephi Sewell, Pac-12 Championship Game

In Football News...
- New Utah OT Tyler Knaak is loving being at Utah.
Coming to Utah is the greatest decision I’ve ever made. Thank you to everyone who made my dreams become a realty #22forever— Tyler Knaak (@tk_naak) March 5, 2022
- Here is Devin Lloyd doing the bench press at the NFL combine.
LB Devin Lloyd with 25 reps in bench press. pic.twitter.com/G9n0nFQYb7— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 5, 2022
- This is pretty lame.
Devin Lloyd with 25 in the bench press, second best in his position group. NFL network misses with the school logo though pic.twitter.com/WIrJJiNDDS— Sammy Mora (@s_mora99) March 5, 2022
- Here are Devin Lloyd’s official NFL Combine measurements.
Utah LB Devin Lloyd— NFL Combine Tracker (@CombineTracker) March 5, 2022
Height: 6026
Weight: 237
Arms: 33"
Hands: 9 1/2"
Wing: 80 1/4"
- Here is a summary of Devin Lloyd’s and Nephi Sewell’s performances at the NFL Combine.
NFL Combine stats for @Utah_Football players:— Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) March 6, 2022
Devin Lloyd:
40-yard Dash: 4.66
Bench: 25
Vertical Jump: 35
Broad Jump: 126
Nephi Sewell:
40-yard Dash: 4.67
Vertical Jump: 32
Broad Jump: 120
- Here is Nephi Sewell running the 40-yard Dash. The official time for his 40 was 4.67.
.@peneisewell58's brother Nephi Sewell clocks a 4.66u!@Utah_Football | @jungleboii02— Enternal National Football League (@EnternalNFL) March 6, 2022
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/19q9uMOvlf
- The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have some interest in Devin Lloyd. The Steelers' first-round pick is #20 overall. This means they are preparing in case Lloyd slides a little bit or they could consider trading up to draft him.
The #Steelers had a lengthy meeting with #Utah inside linebacker and potential first-round pick Devin Lloyd.https://t.co/aPOiYZN0R0 pic.twitter.com/zzWGfZE6S2— Steelers Now (@PghSteelersNow) March 4, 2022
- Lloyd also has Packers fans excited. With the Packers’ first-round pick at #28 overall. Trading up would almost certainly be a necessity to get Lloyd.
Devin Lloyd would be a dream— IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) March 3, 2022
• 6’3, 235lb LB from Utah does it all
• Best coverage linebacker in the draft
• Reads the game at a high level, quarterback of the defense
Packers would have to trade up to get him #NFLDraft @DevinLloyd_ pic.twitter.com/5jZnng1j9j
- Mika Tafua should have been at the Combine.
As we watch these Defensive Ends at the NFL Combine, remember that Pac-12 Sack leader, and Morris Trophy award winner, Mika Tafua was left off the invite list. He should be there, and here’s why! #RSNB pic.twitter.com/jO0mG1isnT— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) March 6, 2022
- Devin Lloyd got some great coverage yesterday.
Quite the comparison for @Utah_Football LB @DevinLloyd_— NFL (@NFL) March 6, 2022
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Ku2j7fhW5j
- The Utah Offensive Line has been ELITE in pass protection.
Top Offensive Lines - Pass Protection— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) March 5, 2022
• Sack Rate
3% Utah
3% Ohio State
3% Florida
4% Michigan
4% Oklahoma State
4% Georgia
4% Oregon State
4% USC
4% Missouri
5% Iowa State
5% Miss State
5% Baylor
5% Purdue
5% Auburn
5% Clemson
5% Kansas
5% Texas A&M
5% Michigan State
- Looks like Utah has a new kicker on the way.
100% Committed!!! @Utah_Football @UtahCoachWhitt @UteReef33 @Colton_Swan @vincent_conti #GoUtes!!! pic.twitter.com/x2y5oi0XSn— Joey Cheek (@cheek_joey) March 6, 2022
In Basketball News...
- The men’s basketball team honored the team’s Seniors last night.
Thank you seniors‼️#GoUtes | @UtahMBB pic.twitter.com/OTOJoU0Flv— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) March 6, 2022
- The team ultimately lost to the Colorado Buffs.
Final. pic.twitter.com/mJrz1qtgfe— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) March 6, 2022
- In more exciting news, tune in today to watch the women’s basketball team take on the #1 seed (#2 nationally) Stanford for the Pac-12 Championship!
.— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 6, 2022
No. 1 seed @StanfordWBB
4:00 PM MST
Michelob ULTRA Arena
https://t.co/tF0IQ6jFrN
https://t.co/ffypTogCIt
https://t.co/GHUL3zU6lt
ESPN2#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/whZgvESnmY
Other Utah Sports News...
- I missed this yesterday but the women’s tennis team came up with a huge win against #21 USC.
That’s a Utah victory!!— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) March 5, 2022
No. 27 Utes defeat No. 21 USC 4-2.
First win over USC in program history! pic.twitter.com/QV5rJtU1os
- Utah Softball (13-6) split a pair of games yesterday winning 7-2 against the University of Kansas and losing 11-3 against Texas A&M.
- Utah Baseball (8-1-1) won both games of a double-header yesterday. They will play their final game in Bakersfield today to see if they can sweep the 4-game set.
One in the books#UtesWin | #GoUtee pic.twitter.com/IIpmvzLqx9— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 5, 2022
Took 11, but...#UtesWin and sweep the doubleheader!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Kia8TBr5Qx— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 6, 2022
