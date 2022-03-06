 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 3/6/2022: Devin Lloyd, Nephi Sewell, Pac-12 Championship Game

By Trent.Southwick
NFL Combine Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • New Utah OT Tyler Knaak is loving being at Utah.
  • Here is Devin Lloyd doing the bench press at the NFL combine.
  • This is pretty lame.
  • Here are Devin Lloyd’s official NFL Combine measurements.
  • Here is a summary of Devin Lloyd’s and Nephi Sewell’s performances at the NFL Combine.
  • Here is Nephi Sewell running the 40-yard Dash. The official time for his 40 was 4.67.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to have some interest in Devin Lloyd. The Steelers' first-round pick is #20 overall. This means they are preparing in case Lloyd slides a little bit or they could consider trading up to draft him.
  • Lloyd also has Packers fans excited. With the Packers’ first-round pick at #28 overall. Trading up would almost certainly be a necessity to get Lloyd.
  • Mika Tafua should have been at the Combine.
  • Devin Lloyd got some great coverage yesterday.
  • The Utah Offensive Line has been ELITE in pass protection.
  • Looks like Utah has a new kicker on the way.

In Basketball News...

  • The men’s basketball team honored the team’s Seniors last night.
  • The team ultimately lost to the Colorado Buffs.
  • In more exciting news, tune in today to watch the women’s basketball team take on the #1 seed (#2 nationally) Stanford for the Pac-12 Championship!

Other Utah Sports News...

  • I missed this yesterday but the women’s tennis team came up with a huge win against #21 USC.
  • Utah Softball (13-6) split a pair of games yesterday winning 7-2 against the University of Kansas and losing 11-3 against Texas A&M.
  • Utah Baseball (8-1-1) won both games of a double-header yesterday. They will play their final game in Bakersfield today to see if they can sweep the 4-game set.

