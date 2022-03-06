Runnin’ Utes Clinch 11-seed in Pac-12 Tournament - Will Play UW

After the loss to Colorado on Saturday, the Utes know when and who they'll play in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament in Vegas. Utah will take on Washington in the opening round at 9:30 pm on Wednesday after finishing the season 4-16 in conference play. The Huskies were swept in the regular-season matchup. Washington ended the season at 11-9 in conference play.

This year, the games between the Utes and Huskies were extremely competitive, with the Utes having great chances of winning both games, especially the game in Seattle, which they lost in double overtime. Utah had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but a Both Gach floater didn't find its way home, and in the first OT, Utah had a hard time closing the door to get the win with some turnovers after they built a four-point lead.

The Huskies were playing for their coach's job this season, and they seemingly have saved his job after a solid season, especially after knocking off Oregon just a couple of games ago. This is a team that I think Utah can upset to potentially advance to play USC, just based on how well they played them in the regular season. The Utes need to keep Terrell Brown Jr under control, and then they need to make sure to be patient against the Huskies zone and length.

We're at the point of the season where any game could be the last for the Utes since any postseason games beyond this tournament aren't in the cards unless the team finds a way to win the tournament, which is likely going to be the Arizona invitational this season with how the Wildcats are playing. The Utes will need Branden Carlson, Gabe Reed, and Lazar Stefanovic to play good ball to keep the Utes in the game with a chance to advance to Thursday. Marco Anthony will have to be a menace on defense and on the boards to keep UW from getting in a rhythm on offense.

I would not be surprised if Utah gets this first win considering how hard they play and that they got some guys that can get hot shooting the ball, but it’s going to be a battle to keep the season going.

You’ll be able to catch the game on Pac-12 Network, and crazy things happen late at night in Vegas.