Around The Hill, 3/7/2022: Jenna Johnson, Gianna Kneepkens, Utah Lacrosse

By Trent.Southwick
Utah v Stanford Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • This is the kind of play recognition that one NFL team will be lucky to get when they sign Britain Covey.
  • Tavion Thomas is practicing those daily affirmations.

In Basketball News...

  • The women’s basketball team fought admirably in the title game and kept things close early being down by only 2 at the half. Unfortunately, the powerhouse Stanford team had an absolutely dominant second half and Utah ultimately lost. But if there was any doubt before, these Utes are going to the NCAA tournament.
  • I think Coach Scalley said it best.
  • Jenna Johnson was named to the Pac-12 All-Tournament team.
  • Gianna Kneepkens was also named to the Pac-12 All-Tournament team.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Utah Lacrosse (3-1) completed a decisive road win over #8 Jacksonville.
  • Men’s Tennis stays hot.
  • Baseball (8-2-1) drop the final game of the 4-game set and will head to Fresno for one final game before Pac-12 play.
  • Women’s Tennis (12-2) couldn’t quite get it done against a very good UCLA team.

