Around The Hill, 3/7/2022: Jenna Johnson, Gianna Kneepkens, Utah Lacrosse

In Football News...
- This is the kind of play recognition that one NFL team will be lucky to get when they sign Britain Covey.
And posts a picture of him driving to the basket https://t.co/5P1OyxAfar— Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) March 7, 2022
- Tavion Thomas is practicing those daily affirmations.
I WILL BE A DRAFT PICK ONE DAY! ✊— Tavion.Thomas (@thiagoothomas9) March 6, 2022
In Basketball News...
- The women’s basketball team fought admirably in the title game and kept things close early being down by only 2 at the half. Unfortunately, the powerhouse Stanford team had an absolutely dominant second half and Utah ultimately lost. But if there was any doubt before, these Utes are going to the NCAA tournament.
Not the outcome we wanted and still a lot to play for.— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 7, 2022
We'll be back. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/q6BLYnYs0F
- I think Coach Scalley said it best.
Huge shoutout to @UTAHWBB for the toughness and resolve you all showed in that tournament!! So fun to follow and watch! Heads high, and thanks for representing @utahathletics the way you do!!— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) March 7, 2022
- Jenna Johnson was named to the Pac-12 All-Tournament team.
Consistent, tough and as steady as they come.— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 7, 2022
Congrats, Jenna. pic.twitter.com/p9XYG1D98Q
- Gianna Kneepkens was also named to the Pac-12 All-Tournament team.
Shined bright on the big stage.— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) March 7, 2022
Congrats, G. pic.twitter.com/ZyzjSIcdKh
Other Utah Sports News...
- Utah Lacrosse (3-1) completed a decisive road win over #8 Jacksonville.
‼️‼️UTES WIN‼️‼️— Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) March 7, 2022
Who has and just beat the NO. 8 TEAM IN THE COUNTRY?
Coming back to Salt LAX City with our first-ever top-10 win, beating No. 8 Jacksonville 16-10. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/mXTVtlggwF
- Men’s Tennis stays hot.
1️⃣6️⃣-0️⃣ on the season!— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) March 7, 2022
Defeated UC San Diego, 4-0, to cap off the day!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/LOQpZ1vBpe
- Baseball (8-2-1) drop the final game of the 4-game set and will head to Fresno for one final game before Pac-12 play.
Final from Bakersfield#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/HLValpcM9C— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 7, 2022
- Women’s Tennis (12-2) couldn’t quite get it done against a very good UCLA team.
Battled on every court, but came up short today to No. 16 UCLA.— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) March 6, 2022
Next up: Trip to the Northwest to face UW and WSU next weekend! pic.twitter.com/JdmJ9jqz29
Loading comments...