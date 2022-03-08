Around The Hill, 3/8/2022: Tom Chambers, NFL Combine Grades, Terrell Burgess

In Football News...
- New Utah DE Chase Kennedy is happy with how things have turned out for him.
a year ago yesterday everything changed for the better !! S/O @CoachPowell99 #GoUtes https://t.co/RvJvSXMdHZ— Chase Kennedy (@chasekennedy_5) March 7, 2022
- It is Hauati Pututau’s turn for a Scalley Shoutout.
I hope Ute fans appreciate how active and disruptive Hauati Pututau was for this defense!! Watch the film and you’ll see why NFL teams are calling each week asking about him! Keep showing them, @hpututau41 !! Love you, my man!! #RSNB pic.twitter.com/5oiN7xkf04— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) March 7, 2022
- Former Utah Safety Terrell Burgess has made quite the early career for himself out in LA and bought his mom a brand new SUV.
L.A. Rams safety Terrell Burgess just surprised his mom with a brand new SUV, and the 3rd round draft pick captured the emotional moment on video! https://t.co/0OU8OzeUpR— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 7, 2022
- Some highlights from the Combine
Recapping @DevinLloyd_ & @jungleboii02 at the #NFLCombine #ProUtes pic.twitter.com/klDziTVTdZ— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 8, 2022
- At the Combine, Devin Lloyd was graded as a 6.38 out of 8 which equates to a projection as someone who “will eventually be a plus starter”. “He plays with the willful demeanor of an NFL alpha linebacker and is sneaky talented as a rusher either blitzing or aligning off the edge”. To read his full profile including what the NFL perceives to be his strengths and weaknesses, click here.
- At the Combine, Nephi Sewell was graded as a 5.60 out of 8 which equates to a projection as someone who is a “candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad”. His grading was tied for #27 out of 32 LBs. The main concern with Sewell appears to be that he is undersized for NFL Linebacker play but there is interest in his ability to be a linebacker in coverage. To read his full profile, click here.
- LB Victory Johnson has Utah on his shortlist of schools at the next level.
San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic LB Victory Johnson was a standout at Sunday's Under Armour Next All-America Camp and has four Pac-12 schools- #ArizonaState #USC #Utah and #Washington, on his short list https://t.co/mouOXHb5iX pic.twitter.com/GB99oqy0r6— Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) March 8, 2022
Around The Pac-12...
- Former ASU QB Jayden Daniels announced he is transferring to LSU where he will hope to be the next Joe Burrow and turn into a #1 overall pick in one year.
➡️ @JayD__5 is transferring to @LSUfootball! pic.twitter.com/lDE6CwZ0C0— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) March 7, 2022
In Basketball News...
- Former Ute, 16-year NBA veteran, and current broadcaster, Tom Chambers will be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor.
NEWS | Tom Chambers will be inducted into the 2022 @pac12 Hall of Honor class— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) March 7, 2022
Congrats, @therealTC24‼️#GoUtes https://t.co/gnknEo5ryg
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks are holding steady at #4.
Week 9 ⇢ Ranked No. 4— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 7, 2022
Event Rankings ⤵️
Vault: 5th
Bars: 6th
Beam: 3rd
Floor: 2nd #L22L pic.twitter.com/AqqORxJFPF
- A top-10 matchup for the final meet of the regular season.
The Red Rocks will close out regular-season this Friday in Baton Rouge! #L22L | #GoUtes https://t.co/WLBMso44r7— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 7, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- The Swim and Dive team is in Flagstaff this week.
!!— Utah Swim & Dive (@UTAHswimdive) March 7, 2022
The Utes kick off the first of a three day competition in Flagstaff, Ariz. today
: https://t.co/diofITnfsi
: https://t.co/BUsz9scJir
Preview the championships⬇️ #GoUteshttps://t.co/FC9OqNELVI
- Utah Lacrosse is ranked for the first time in program history!
First time in program history #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/VMJnNaptuU— Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) March 7, 2022
- The Lacrosse team was able to check out Universal Orlando Resort after their top-10 win.
Fun in the☀️ @UniversalORL #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/jhAUjQay6m— Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) March 7, 2022
- Golf has begun play.
from the opening round @BandonDunesGolf— Utah Mens Golf (@UtesGolf) March 7, 2022
Utes have made the turn on the second day on the Sheep Ranch course #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/vhcRvTAJve
- TJ Clarkson gets some deserved recognition after his monster week in which he hit .471, slugged 1.000 and hit 3 homeruns.
to @ClarksonTj on being named a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper National Player of the Week!— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 8, 2022
https://t.co/faCTGh8CnF
Mark Duffel#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/RqMVcVBITA
