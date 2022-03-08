 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 3/8/2022: Tom Chambers, NFL Combine Grades, Terrell Burgess

By Trent.Southwick
Utah Jazz v New York Knicks Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • New Utah DE Chase Kennedy is happy with how things have turned out for him.
  • It is Hauati Pututau’s turn for a Scalley Shoutout.
  • Former Utah Safety Terrell Burgess has made quite the early career for himself out in LA and bought his mom a brand new SUV.
  • Some highlights from the Combine
  • At the Combine, Devin Lloyd was graded as a 6.38 out of 8 which equates to a projection as someone who “will eventually be a plus starter”. “He plays with the willful demeanor of an NFL alpha linebacker and is sneaky talented as a rusher either blitzing or aligning off the edge”. To read his full profile including what the NFL perceives to be his strengths and weaknesses, click here.
  • At the Combine, Nephi Sewell was graded as a 5.60 out of 8 which equates to a projection as someone who is a “candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad”. His grading was tied for #27 out of 32 LBs. The main concern with Sewell appears to be that he is undersized for NFL Linebacker play but there is interest in his ability to be a linebacker in coverage. To read his full profile, click here.
  • LB Victory Johnson has Utah on his shortlist of schools at the next level.

Around The Pac-12...

  • Former ASU QB Jayden Daniels announced he is transferring to LSU where he will hope to be the next Joe Burrow and turn into a #1 overall pick in one year.

In Basketball News...

  • Former Ute, 16-year NBA veteran, and current broadcaster, Tom Chambers will be inducted into the Pac-12 Hall of Honor.

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks are holding steady at #4.
  • A top-10 matchup for the final meet of the regular season.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The Swim and Dive team is in Flagstaff this week.
  • Utah Lacrosse is ranked for the first time in program history!
  • The Lacrosse team was able to check out Universal Orlando Resort after their top-10 win.
  • Golf has begun play.
  • TJ Clarkson gets some deserved recognition after his monster week in which he hit .471, slugged 1.000 and hit 3 homeruns.

