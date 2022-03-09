11 Utah Runnin’ Utes vs #6 Washington Huskies - PAC 12 Tournament - Game Thread

Game Notes

The Runnin’ Utes enter the PAC 12 Tournament Wednesday night as the #11 seed and must win to extend their season. A loss at any point during the tournament will mark the end of the Runnin’ Utes season. It has certainly been an up and down season for the Runnin’ Utes which has largely featured some brutal losses, inconsistency, scoring droughts, losing streaks, and turnovers just to name a few. The bright spot for this team has been their never-say-die attitude as in every game this season the Utes have fought hard till the final buzzer. In a number of games this season, the games have come to the final possession or within a few points of the outcome being very different. If the Utes are going to win on Wednesday night they will need to protect the basketball and find a lot of consistency on offense. The Utes appeared stale and out of ideas on Saturday night when they lost 84-71 at home to Colorado. Utah never pushed the tempo or urgency until the final 6 minutes of the game and at that point the game was just about over. The Utes have been at their best when they live up to the Runnin’ Utes name and play some tenacious defense, look to transition quickly on offense in addition to quick ball movement to find easy baskets. Utah enters this game with an 11-19 record overall and 4-16 in conference play. Washington enters with a 16-14 record overall and 11-9 in conference play. Washington has definitely outperformed expectations this year as they were picked to finish #11th in the PAC 12 pre-season rankings. Terrell Brown leads the Huskies with 21.7 points per game while Branden Carlson leads the Utes with 13.6 points per game. The Utes lost to the Huskies in both meetings this year. First, on January 6 when they lost at home 74-68 after leading by as many as 15, and then again in Seattle on January 29 when they lost in double overtime 77-73 after having a great opportunity to win the game in regulation. The Huskies enter this game on a two-game win streak against Oregon and Oregon State to end their regular season. Utah enters on a 3 game losing streak with losses to Arizona, Arizona State, and Colorado. It’s win or go home as the Utes take on the Huskies in Vegas, let’s keep our season going Utah!

When: Wednesday, March 9 at 9:30 pm MT

Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, NV)

How to Watch: PAC 12 Network

Stay tuned to this thread during the game for instant reaction, analysis, and final thoughts after the final buzzer.