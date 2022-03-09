Around The Hill, 3/9/2022: 22 Forever, Britain Covey, Tyler Huntley

In Football News...
- Utah Football released Part 2 of the docuseries 22 Forever.
22 FOREVER: Part 2— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) March 8, 2022
Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/4lMWfBrlQ1
In memory of our brothers, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe. #22forever pic.twitter.com/t7Kvwp4gDX
- It was Maxs Tupai’s turn for the Scalley Shoutout.
Maxs Tupai could play a couple of positions at the next level, but he was fantastic as a D-End for the Utes! Excited to see what the future holds for this explosive playmaker!! Love you Maxs!! #RSNB pic.twitter.com/L0AWpz86WK— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) March 8, 2022
- 2024 Utah commit Kobe Boykin was recently bumped to 4-star status.
Blessed to be a 4⭐️ national recruit! #Goutes pic.twitter.com/W1LFfnTqlX— Kobe Boykin (@kobe_4thawin) March 8, 2022
- Britain Covey released some footage of his college highlights. They are pretty amazing. I really hope he lands in a great situation to make some plays in the NFL.
https://t.co/C6dVYOikMV— Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) March 8, 2022
College Highlights. Hoping to make some more at the next level! ✊
- I wonder what bet Tyler Huntley lost to have to put on this BYU shirt. I think one person said it best when they said, “When you own a team, it’s common to wear the team’s colors”.
Former @BYUfootball RB Ty’Son got former @Utah_Football QB Tyler Huntley (@_SNOOP1) to rock some royal. #LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #RavensFlock #BYUFOOTBALL #GoUtes— KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 9, 2022
: Ty’Son Williams’ Instagram pic.twitter.com/tfnM2VkebU
- Stewart Mandel at The Athletic ranked the Top-25 College Football Coaches in the Country. Kyle Whittingham came in at #7, one slot behind Lincoln Riley at USC. ($)
In Basketball News...
- Branden Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic both received Pac-12 honors.
-— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) March 8, 2022
Branden Carlson: All-Pac-12 Second Team
Lazar Stefanovic: All-Freshman Team
MORE: https://t.co/kjpJ4OeEfK#GoUtes | #Pac12MBB pic.twitter.com/wa7scdcOOY
In Gymnastics News...
- Who else but Maile O’Keefe could be the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week?
#Pac12Gym Gymnast of the Week: Maile O'Keefe, @UtahGymnastics.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 8, 2022
Full Release ➡️ https://t.co/EMRtuHOBHB#GoUtes | @PacPremierBank pic.twitter.com/rqKKtDO7S3
Other Utah Sports News...
- Utah Softball (15-8) dropped a couple of close games yesterday.
- Utah Lacrosse continues to make its mark with Tyler Bradbury and Sammy Cambere winning offensive and defensive players of the week.
3⃣rd @ASUNLacrosse weekly honors for this duo ‼️#GoUtes— Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) March 8, 2022
https://t.co/gjDNjwVzGE pic.twitter.com/6hJo03fZdl
- Utah Baseball (9-2-1) finished up their road trip and out-of-conference play with a win. Let’s carry this momentum into Pac-12 play!
4⃣-1⃣ on the California trip#UtesWin | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/AJJqTiYX14— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) March 9, 2022
