Around The Hill, 3/9/2022: 22 Forever, Britain Covey, Tyler Huntley

By Trent.Southwick

Utah v Washington Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Utah Football released Part 2 of the docuseries 22 Forever.
  • It was Maxs Tupai’s turn for the Scalley Shoutout.
  • 2024 Utah commit Kobe Boykin was recently bumped to 4-star status.
  • Britain Covey released some footage of his college highlights. They are pretty amazing. I really hope he lands in a great situation to make some plays in the NFL.
  • I wonder what bet Tyler Huntley lost to have to put on this BYU shirt. I think one person said it best when they said, “When you own a team, it’s common to wear the team’s colors”.

In Basketball News...

  • Branden Carlson and Lazar Stefanovic both received Pac-12 honors.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Who else but Maile O’Keefe could be the Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week?

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Utah Softball (15-8) dropped a couple of close games yesterday.
  • Utah Lacrosse continues to make its mark with Tyler Bradbury and Sammy Cambere winning offensive and defensive players of the week.
  • Utah Baseball (9-2-1) finished up their road trip and out-of-conference play with a win. Let’s carry this momentum into Pac-12 play!

More From Block U

