Around The Hill, 4/10/2022: Mike Saunders, Holly Waxman, Utah Football Hot Takes

By Trent.Southwick
Tulsa v Cincinnati Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Hey, Everyone! I’m sure many of you have noticed that the links have been infrequent lately. Things have been busy in my personal life and unfortunately will continue over the next couple of weeks as I take finals and graduate. I will still work to get these out a couple times a week, but once graduation is over you can expect to return to your regular daily dose of Utah Athletic news. Thank you for your patience!

In Football News...

  • A Chicago beat writer shared that the Chicago Bears have shown interest in Britain Covey.
  • The Devin Lloyd hype train is finally catching up. Everything I’ve seen looks like he should go somewhere in the middle of the first round.
  • DC Morgan Scalley and former Ute, now Chicago Bear, CB Jaylon Johnson met up and grabbed some food recently.
  • Kyle Whittingham was named the Coach of the Year by the Utah State Sports Commission.
  • The Utah Football team was similarly named the Team of the Year by Utah State Sports Commission.
  • You can check out a cool Q&A with Former Utah WR Theo Howard ahead of the NFL Draft here.
  • Hear some of the football teams hottest takes. Topics range from Aliens, to Fast Food, to water, and more.
  • Check out this Q&A with the 2021 Mr. Football from the state of Florida, Utah RB Jaylon Glover. Glover has some big goals with Utah including winning a national championship and winning a heisman.
  • DE Devin Kaufusi didn’t mince words.

In Basketball News...

  • 3-star PG Mike Saunders announced he is transferring to Utah from Cincinnatti.

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks advanced to a record 46th-straight national championship. You can read more about it here. The Red Rocks will compete against Alabama, Oklahoma, and Minnesota in the semifinal round on April 14.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • A big congratulations to Holly Waxman on being named the Pac-12 Freshman Diver of the Year!
  • Former Ute Tanner Banks made the Opening Day roster for the Chicago White Sox!

