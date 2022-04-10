Around The Hill, 4/10/2022: Mike Saunders, Holly Waxman, Utah Football Hot Takes

Hey, Everyone! I’m sure many of you have noticed that the links have been infrequent lately. Things have been busy in my personal life and unfortunately will continue over the next couple of weeks as I take finals and graduate. I will still work to get these out a couple times a week, but once graduation is over you can expect to return to your regular daily dose of Utah Athletic news. Thank you for your patience!

In Football News...

A Chicago beat writer shared that the Chicago Bears have shown interest in Britain Covey.

The Chicago Bears have shown interest in NFL draft prospect Britain Covey, per sources.



Covey is a wide receiver and played college football at the University of Utah. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 3, 2022

The Devin Lloyd hype train is finally catching up. Everything I’ve seen looks like he should go somewhere in the middle of the first round.

Can confirm all these takes on Devin Lloyd from @BruceFeldmanCFB’s awesome mock draft. He’s an absolute beast.https://t.co/6MEJ9O3R0t pic.twitter.com/kL9fBhaKow — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) April 4, 2022

DC Morgan Scalley and former Ute, now Chicago Bear, CB Jaylon Johnson met up and grabbed some food recently.

No better place to catch up with my man @NBAxJay1 than @parkcafeslc !!

Proud of this dude and the man that he is!! Relentless in all that he does, and humble in his approach. #RSNB pic.twitter.com/cOnkIPTgLX — Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) April 3, 2022

Kyle Whittingham was named the Coach of the Year by the Utah State Sports Commission.

Entering 18th season at the helm for @Utah_Football, our Coach of the Year is the longest tenured coach in @pac12 and boasts a 144-70 career record! Stats aside, @UtahCoachWhitt gained a reputation for developing NFL talent and creating a family-like culture on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/QBtH7raZAP — Utah Sports Commission (@StateofSport) April 4, 2022

The Utah Football team was similarly named the Team of the Year by Utah State Sports Commission.

For @Utah_Football, the 2021 season was bigger than football. As “moments of loudness” echoed throughout the country, our Team of the Year picked up a @pac12 Championship title and advanced to the @rosebowlgame for the first time in history. pic.twitter.com/seeYrE7nNQ — Utah Sports Commission (@StateofSport) April 4, 2022

You can check out a cool Q&A with Former Utah WR Theo Howard ahead of the NFL Draft here.

Hear some of the football teams hottest takes. Topics range from Aliens, to Fast Food, to water, and more.

Some questionable hot takes here pic.twitter.com/9QTlwZoY8b — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) April 7, 2022

Check out this Q&A with the 2021 Mr. Football from the state of Florida, Utah RB Jaylon Glover. Glover has some big goals with Utah including winning a national championship and winning a heisman.

DE Devin Kaufusi didn’t mince words.

I chatted with @devskaufusi after practice today and asked him if he could tell his 18 year old self anything what would it be? His response: “Go to Utah from the start.” — Carra McManamon (@curramac22) April 8, 2022

In Basketball News...

3-star PG Mike Saunders announced he is transferring to Utah from Cincinnatti.

In Gymnastics News...

The Red Rocks advanced to a record 46th-straight national championship. You can read more about it here. The Red Rocks will compete against Alabama, Oklahoma, and Minnesota in the semifinal round on April 14.

Other Utah Sports News...

A big congratulations to Holly Waxman on being named the Pac-12 Freshman Diver of the Year!

Former Ute Tanner Banks made the Opening Day roster for the Chicago White Sox!