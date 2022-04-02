Around The Hill, 4/2/2022: Bryson Barnes, Pac-12 Headquarters, Pink Uniforms

In Football News...
- Former Utah WR Britain Covey says that safety RJ Hubert is a guy to watch for this upcoming season.
Went to the @Utah_Football spring practice today. Player I’m excited about this fall? RJ Hubert. Has had a few unlucky injuries the last 2 years, but his anticipation and athleticism are off the charts— Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) April 1, 2022
- More from Britain Covey:
Had a fantastic convo with Britain Covey today. Few things:— Cole Bagley (@bagley_cole) March 31, 2022
He decided to forego his final year because he felt 21' was his best and a perfect ending.
He's had convos with most NFL teams but 6 have spoken to him more than others.
Most scouts said he boosted his stock at pro day.
- Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid were invited to the NFL Combine but turned down the offer to return and play their senior seasons.
If you didn’t know, @Brantkuithe14 and @_DaltonKincaid turned down #Combine invites to run it back with the #Utes in 2022 #GoUtes #UteProud pic.twitter.com/55VAlYj8l7— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 30, 2022
- Freshman RB Jaylon Glover is coming in HOT. Expect big things from this guy come Fall.
Whittingham on Glover: "He is very mature & doesn't act like a kid that should still be in high school. He has a tremendous work ethic & is organized in all facets of his life. He has things laid out the way he wants them with goals & we think will be very important for us."— Cole Bagley (@bagley_cole) March 30, 2022
- Recent 2023 commit, QB Mack Howard, sounds bought in. If he can share that confidence with other recruits we could see a really special class come together.
@MackHoward_ on why he chose Utah: "They went to a Rose Bowl this year. That's the first step & it's only going to get better.— 2️⃣2️⃣ThiccBoi7 Fan Club President2️⃣2️⃣ (@thetyrusaurus) March 31, 2022
What's about to happen is about to be special, & I can't wait to be a part of it."
LEEEEEEET'S GOOOOOOOO!!!!#GoUtes #UBOYZ https://t.co/RW97VGqzHa pic.twitter.com/ObrFGbgAtz
- RB Tavion Thomas shares his thoughts on Cam Rising’s leadership and his appreciation for Utah fans.
I think @thiagoothomas9 likes it here #ThiccBoi7Appreciation #BestFans #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ItE5Ywc3qD— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 31, 2022
- Chris Kamrani of The Athletic wrote an article featuring Utah QB Bryson Barnes. Kamrani went to Barnes’ hometown of Milford, UT to learn more about Barnes. This is a really great piece and I highly recommend it. You can find the article here. ($)
- These are some futuristic-looking helmets.
Tech benefits aside and going solely off of looks. How are we feeling about these Axiom helmets? pic.twitter.com/GI9ev4OoZn— Designer Ute (@DesignerUte) April 1, 2022
- Utah's run defense is elite.
Rushing Touchdowns Allowed in Pac-12 Era— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) April 1, 2022
130—Utah
179—Stanford
182—Washington
191—USC
203—ASU
206—Oregon
211—Cal
226—Colorado
228—WSU
247—UCLA
275—OSU
276—Arizona
Around The Pac-12...
- Say goodbye to the Pac-12 Headquarters in San Francisco! The conference will pursue a remote work format for most employees.
2. Production employees that need a physical space to do their jobs will be assigned to a facility to be determined. I'm told this is 40 or so employees.— John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) March 29, 2022
- Washington State unveiled a new alternate uniform for 2022 which will be colored pink and blue-gray. Also, who knew Wazzu’s original colors were pink and blue?
ANNOUNCEMENT— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) April 1, 2022
To honor the iconic Palouse sunsets and to pay homage to our original school colors, pink and blue, we are proud to announce new alternate uniforms for the 2022 season!
https://t.co/khleAg78sQ#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Ug5eqvSQTk
In Basketball News...
- Former Ute Kyle Kuzma was chosen to show off a new alternate uniform for the Washington Wizards, which pays homage to the cherry blossom trees in Washington D.C. I might need to snag one of these.
As eye-catching as the trees along the Tidal Basin. pic.twitter.com/zwPBUuMJp0— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 29, 2022
You thought these were only going to look good on the court?— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 29, 2022
Think again.@kylekuzma knows how to pull off a fit and this jersey adds just the right amount of drip.
Other Utah Sports News...
- The men’s tennis team check-in at #28 this week.
Your Utes are one of the top 30 teams in the country❗#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/m3C6aNvgpG— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) March 30, 2022
- Utah Baseball (16-9-1) took the first game of the series against WSU. They also beat UVU on Tuesday. They are back in action today.
Series opener ☑#UtesWin | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/rHC36VK8Uc— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) April 2, 2022
