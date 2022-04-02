 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 4/2/2022: Bryson Barnes, Pac-12 Headquarters, Pink Uniforms

By Trent.Southwick

In Football News...

  • Former Utah WR Britain Covey says that safety RJ Hubert is a guy to watch for this upcoming season.
  • More from Britain Covey:
  • Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid were invited to the NFL Combine but turned down the offer to return and play their senior seasons.
  • Freshman RB Jaylon Glover is coming in HOT. Expect big things from this guy come Fall.
  • Recent 2023 commit, QB Mack Howard, sounds bought in. If he can share that confidence with other recruits we could see a really special class come together.
  • RB Tavion Thomas shares his thoughts on Cam Rising’s leadership and his appreciation for Utah fans.
  • Chris Kamrani of The Athletic wrote an article featuring Utah QB Bryson Barnes. Kamrani went to Barnes’ hometown of Milford, UT to learn more about Barnes. This is a really great piece and I highly recommend it. You can find the article here. ($)
  • These are some futuristic-looking helmets.
  • Utah's run defense is elite.

Around The Pac-12...

  • Say goodbye to the Pac-12 Headquarters in San Francisco! The conference will pursue a remote work format for most employees.
  • Washington State unveiled a new alternate uniform for 2022 which will be colored pink and blue-gray. Also, who knew Wazzu’s original colors were pink and blue?

In Basketball News...

  • Former Ute Kyle Kuzma was chosen to show off a new alternate uniform for the Washington Wizards, which pays homage to the cherry blossom trees in Washington D.C. I might need to snag one of these.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The men’s tennis team check-in at #28 this week.
  • Utah Baseball (16-9-1) took the first game of the series against WSU. They also beat UVU on Tuesday. They are back in action today.

