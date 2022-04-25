 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 4/25/2022: Makai Cope, Lacrosse, Kyle Whittingham

By Trent.Southwick
2021 Pac-12 Championship - Oregon v Utah Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

I’m back! I survived finals and graduation and I’m ready to help the rest of the Block U contributors in bringing high-quality Utah sports content to our loyal readers!

In Football News...

  • The LA Rams showed some love to former Utah safety Terrell Burgess.
  • This will be can’t miss.
  • Utah WR Makai Cope made this circus catch during the Spring Game over the weekend.
  • Former Utah K Matt Gay officially signed a new deal with the LA Rams.
  • Utah HC Kyle Whittingham and LB coach Colton Swan will be with Devin Lloyd in Las Vegas during the draft. It’s going to be so cool to see Lloyd walk on the draft stage when his name gets called.
  • ESPN updated their “way-too-early” Top-25. They bumped Utah up from #7 to #4. You can read what they have to say about the Utes and the rest of their rankings, here.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Utah Baseball (23-15-1) dropped the final game of the series against USC but still came away with the series win. You can read more about the game here.
  • Utah Lacrosse is officially the regular-season conference champion!

