Around The Hill, 4/25/2022: Makai Cope, Lacrosse, Kyle Whittingham

I’m back! I survived finals and graduation and I’m ready to help the rest of the Block U contributors in bringing high-quality Utah sports content to our loyal readers!
In Football News...
- The LA Rams showed some love to former Utah safety Terrell Burgess.
Been a pLAaymaker!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 24, 2022
We drafted @TiTaniumT98 from @Utah_Football in 2020. pic.twitter.com/z7aRJgmnlR
- This will be can’t miss.
I /Steve Smith Sr. will return to the University of Utah for the inspirational story of Utes linebacker Devin Lloyd, who led the team to its first Pac-12 title in honor of two beloved teammates killed by gun violence pic.twitter.com/NkfSj6kCuM— Steve Smith Sr. (@CutToIt) April 24, 2022
- Utah WR Makai Cope made this circus catch during the Spring Game over the weekend.
Ok @makaicope with the one-handed catch, we see you.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 23, 2022
Pac-12 Network
https://t.co/7bHMYBrFK8#Pac12FB | @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/iHZ81pKbPx
- Former Utah K Matt Gay officially signed a new deal with the LA Rams.
.@MGtweetymonster is BACK!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 15, 2022
- Utah HC Kyle Whittingham and LB coach Colton Swan will be with Devin Lloyd in Las Vegas during the draft. It’s going to be so cool to see Lloyd walk on the draft stage when his name gets called.
The #NFLDraft begins Thursday. Devin Lloyd is going to be a 1st round pick and he has invited Kyle Whittingham and Colton Swan to be there with him in Las Vegas during the draft. @Utah_Football I @kslsports pic.twitter.com/pECfJkcBMz— Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) April 25, 2022
- ESPN updated their “way-too-early” Top-25. They bumped Utah up from #7 to #4. You can read what they have to say about the Utes and the rest of their rankings, here.
Other Utah Sports News...
- Utah Baseball (23-15-1) dropped the final game of the series against USC but still came away with the series win. You can read more about the game here.
- Utah Lacrosse is officially the regular-season conference champion!
Your ASUN Regular Season Champions ‼️ #GoUtes | @UtahLacrosse pic.twitter.com/JltcUfFisj— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) April 25, 2022
