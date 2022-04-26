NFL Draft Preview: Devin Lloyd

With the Spring Game behind us, it’s time to turn our attention to the NFL Draft. The Utes have a number of players hoping to earn a spot on the game’s biggest stage but only one former Ute is expected to be taken in the first round. Devin Lloyd possesses characteristics that any NFL team would love to have. Devin Lloyd was a captain and a coach on the field for Utah’s defense all season. His communication pre-snap helped set up the defense for success consistently and his high football IQ allowed him to consistently read plays and put himself in positions to make a play; combine that with his athleticism and it’s clear that Devin Lloyd should be taken in the first round. In previous mock drafts, Lloyd was seen as a sure-fire first-round pick, however, as the draft approaches projections have shown that Lloyd may slip out of the first round. I don’t view these recent projections as a knock on Devin Lloyd but more as a combination of teams being overly cautious on drafting a linebacker that high and having other needs that they view higher than taking someone in his position. Despite those reservations, most projections view him as a first-round pick, and below is a collection of some of those projections.

CBS Sports (Pick 25: Buffalo)

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports has Devin Lloyd going to the Buffalo Bills based on team needs. A number of their linebackers are heading into their final years on contracts and Devin Lloyd possesses some incredible traits that will strengthen their defense.

ESPN (Pick 18: Philadelphia)

This has been a popular landing spot for Devin Lloyd in a number of Mock Drafts. Philadelphia has a few first-round picks and although they typically don’t go with a linebacker there has been a lot of buzz about Devin Lloyd in the “City of Brotherly Love”.

ESPN (Pick 21: New England)

Say what you will about Mel Kiper Jr. but he has a reputation for his knowledge on all things the NFL draft and he views Devin Lloyd as a Bill Bellichick player. New England would be a great landing spot for Devin Lloyd especially given the reputation Bill Bellichick's defenses have had over the years.

Ultimately, NFL Mock Drafts are typically all over the place and that is certainly no exception in the case of projecting Devin Lloyd. Hence, why I only chose a few from more well-regarded sources. The truth is that if you examine a number of mock drafts I’ve seen Lloyd go as high as 5th and as low as dropping to the 2nd round. No matter what Thursday night will be an interesting night and hopefully Devin Lloyd is not waiting too long to hear his name called.

If you are looking for a good interview and take on Devin Lloyd ahead of Thursday night, check out a great article from Jordan Dajani who had a chance to sit down with Devin Lloyd to take about the NFL Draft a few days ago.

If you’re looking to tune in live to the NFL Draft below are the details on when and how to watch. Also, stay tuned to Block U on draft night and all weekend for updates as Utes get drafted.

When: Thursday, April 28 at 6pm MT

How to Watch: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC