Around The Hill, 4/26/2022: Matt Sox, Both Gach, Sleep Number

By Trent.Southwick
Utah Athletics

In Football News...

  • It’s pretty awesome to see the official NFL social media using Devin Lloyd in their draft content.
  • Sleep Number has sponsored Devin Lloyd ahead of the NFL Draft
  • Kyle Whittingham spoke recently about the impact of heading into a season with an established QB1 in Cam Rising. You can read his comments here.
  • Former Ute and NFL Player Stevenson Sylvester shared with KSL Sports what he felt makes Utah RB TJ Pledger an NFL-quality RB. You can read his comments here.
  • Britain Covey to the Buffalo Bills?

In Basketball News...

  • Both Gach will reportedly declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Best of luck to him!

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Utah starting pitcher Matt Sox earned Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honors! Sox pitched a complete game against USC with a stat line of 6 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 1 walk, 4 strikeouts, and 106 pitches.

