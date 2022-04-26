Around The Hill, 4/26/2022: Matt Sox, Both Gach, Sleep Number

In Football News...
- It’s pretty awesome to see the official NFL social media using Devin Lloyd in their draft content.
3. More. DAYS.— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2022
(by @Lexus)
: 2022 #NFLDraft — April 28-30 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/1YBtnzy9Bl
- Sleep Number has sponsored Devin Lloyd ahead of the NFL Draft
The team that drafts @DevinLloyd_ is getting someone special who strives for greatness on and off the field. See how quality sleep has helped him prepare for the 2022 #NFLDraft.— Sleep Number (@sleepnumber) April 25, 2022
Watch Episode 1 of DRAFTED pic.twitter.com/w6xJEnFAK9
- Kyle Whittingham spoke recently about the impact of heading into a season with an established QB1 in Cam Rising. You can read his comments here.
- Former Ute and NFL Player Stevenson Sylvester shared with KSL Sports what he felt makes Utah RB TJ Pledger an NFL-quality RB. You can read his comments here.
- Britain Covey to the Buffalo Bills?
April 26, 2022
In Basketball News...
- Both Gach will reportedly declare for the 2022 NBA Draft. Best of luck to him!
Utah's Both Gach tells me that he's entering the 2022 NBA Draft and will not return to school.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 25, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- Utah starting pitcher Matt Sox earned Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honors! Sox pitched a complete game against USC with a stat line of 6 hits, 3 runs (2 earned), 1 walk, 4 strikeouts, and 106 pitches.
#Pac12BSB Pitcher of the Week: Matthew Sox, @utahbaseball.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) April 25, 2022
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/L9HP6sZFwJ#GoUtes | @RawlingsSports pic.twitter.com/rgywXlFjX6
