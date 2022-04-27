Around The Hill, 4/27/2022: Coach Beth Launiere, Terrell Burgess, Mock Drafts

In Football News...
- Matt Miller with ESPN released a full seven-round mock draft. He mocked Devin Lloyd being taken #24 overall by the Dallas Cowboys. He also mocked Nephi Sewell to the Washington Commanders and Britain Covey to the Kansas City Chiefs both in the 7th round. For the full mock draft, click here. ($)
- This “trailer” was really well done. Former Ute Terrell Burgess steals the show with his, “Celine Dion”.
The real blockbuster of the offseason.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 26, 2022
‘On the Clock’, A #RamsHouse Production pic.twitter.com/z5Yje8Xq3w
- Thor Nystrom with NBC Sports released his Top 500 NFL Draft Prospects. Keep in mind that there are only 262 players drafted. Utah players were ranked as follows: Devin Lloyd - 11 (LB 1), Bamidele Olaseni - 231 (OT 24), Britain Covey - 333 (WR 50), Nephi Sewell - 348 (LB 29), TJ Pledger - 383 (RB 39), Nick Ford - 454 (IOL 44).
Other Utah Sports News...
- Head Volleyball coach Beth Launiere was extended to 2027! Coach Launiere is a legend who has been at Utah for 33 years. Read more about her successes and impact with the program in this article by Michelle Bodkin at KSL Sports.
Head Coach @CoachLauniere has extended her contract with Utah Volleyball to 2027!— Utah Volleyball (@UtahVolleyball) April 26, 2022
Read more here: https://t.co/yJPiPmcl5v pic.twitter.com/KBDFsnQU9f
- Last chance to go support the regular-season conference champions!
We want to see U at Ute Field on Saturday for Senior Day #GoUtes— Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) April 26, 2022
Tailgate starts at 11am
Fan plaza opens at 12pm
Senior ceremony before the game
Game starts at 1pm
Tickets available here ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/v38ph4g05e pic.twitter.com/ET6vDosQu9
- The offense exploded for Utah Baseball (24-15-1) as they racked up 12 runs on 19 hits. The Utes have won six of their last seven games.
✋✋✋#UtesWin #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Cc1jwsqjWL— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) April 27, 2022
