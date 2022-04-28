 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 4/28/2022: DRAFT DAY, Dalton Kincaid, Nate Johnson

By Trent.Southwick
In Football News...

  • Utah signee, QB Nate Johnson, is the Oregon Relays champion! He also flashed the “U” for the cameras.
  • Utah WR/Safety Ben Renfro has entered the transfer portal. It was expected to see at least a few players enter the transfer portal because players must enter the portal by May 1 in order to have immediate eligibility. Best of luck to Ben!
  • 2023 Utah commit, Mateaki Helu has been selected to the 2023 Polynesian Bowl!
  • Nephi Sewell is ready for the next step.
  • If you haven’t watched this video put out by the NFL about Devin Lloyd and the Utah Football team, it is very well done and I highly recommend it.
  • There is more Devin Lloyd content than I know what to do with.
  • Devin Lloyd on being at the Draft.
  • Kayvon Thibodeaux is an emphatic believer in Devin Lloyd.
  • Drake London also had some really good things to say about Devin Lloyd.
  • Dalton Kincaid shared this video in response to some baseless rumors which surfaced that claimed Alabama Football would be interested if he were to enter the transfer portal.

In Basketball News...

  • Forward Alissa Pili signed with the women’s basketball team.
  • The Utes also bring aboard Center Nene Sow.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The men’s tennis team is #34 in the country.
  • The women’s tennis team is ranked #51 in the country and Linda Huang is #125 individually!

