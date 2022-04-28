Around The Hill, 4/28/2022: DRAFT DAY, Dalton Kincaid, Nate Johnson

In Football News...
- Utah signee, QB Nate Johnson, is the Oregon Relays champion! He also flashed the “U” for the cameras.
That’s our QUARTERBACK!!— Statue of Whitterty (@StatueOfWhitt) April 27, 2022
♂️#GoUtes https://t.co/WCvzoO6d9k pic.twitter.com/gBdtzuI48H
- Utah WR/Safety Ben Renfro has entered the transfer portal. It was expected to see at least a few players enter the transfer portal because players must enter the portal by May 1 in order to have immediate eligibility. Best of luck to Ben!
Thank you Utah pic.twitter.com/0QBAb3SIAC— Ben Renfro (@Benrenfro5) April 27, 2022
- 2023 Utah commit, Mateaki Helu has been selected to the 2023 Polynesian Bowl!
Fam we are going to Hawaii! https://t.co/SQ6IQ40TT8— Mateaki Helu (@HeluMateaki) April 27, 2022
- Nephi Sewell is ready for the next step.
Whatever happens, happens. Ready to ball regardless.— Nephi Sewell (@jungleboii02) April 27, 2022
- If you haven’t watched this video put out by the NFL about Devin Lloyd and the Utah Football team, it is very well done and I highly recommend it.
- There is more Devin Lloyd content than I know what to do with.
#ad LB Devin Lloyd is ready to make BIG-TIME plays at the next level @DevinLloyd_— Whistle (@WhistleSports) April 26, 2022
Whistle Draft Week presented by @KFC pic.twitter.com/9MTNCDoOiO
- Devin Lloyd on being at the Draft.
Former @Utah_Football LB @DevinLloyd_ said he’s grateful for the opportunity to be at the #NFLDraft. #KSLDraft #NFL #NFLDraft #LocalsInTheNFL #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/98rj38DC8K— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 27, 2022
- Kayvon Thibodeaux is an emphatic believer in Devin Lloyd.
Former @oregonfootball star @kayvont called former @pac12 rival and @Utah_Football LB @DevinLloyd_ “a beast.” #KSLDraft #NFL #NFLDraft #LocalsInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/SsFsUwNKYN— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 27, 2022
- Drake London also had some really good things to say about Devin Lloyd.
Former @USC_FB star @DrakeLondon_ called former @pac12 rival and @Utah_Football linebacker @DevinLloyd_ a “special player.”#KSLDraft #NFL #NFLDraft #LocalsInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/F8Ck9aVEUW— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 27, 2022
- Dalton Kincaid shared this video in response to some baseless rumors which surfaced that claimed Alabama Football would be interested if he were to enter the transfer portal.
@crising7 pic.twitter.com/Swkmmo2Acx— Dalton Kincaid (@_DaltonKincaid) April 27, 2022
In Basketball News...
- Forward Alissa Pili signed with the women’s basketball team.
✍️— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) April 27, 2022
We’re so excited to add @alissa_pili to the Utah family!
➡ https://t.co/LGN1m7yhme#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Ra6bwCz5ES
- The Utes also bring aboard Center Nene Sow.
✍️— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) April 27, 2022
Welcome to the U, @NnSow13!
➡ https://t.co/LGN1m7yhme#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/mCpuTjGvsv
Other Utah Sports News...
- The men’s tennis team is #34 in the country.
We are No. 34 this week in the ITA National Team Rankings#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/CjBYnILnSx— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) April 27, 2022
- The women’s tennis team is ranked #51 in the country and Linda Huang is #125 individually!
Here are your national rankings for the week!— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) April 27, 2022
The team comes in ranked 51st and Linda Huang is #125 in singles!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/8ljOAM8HWZ
