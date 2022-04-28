Devin Lloyd: Jacksonville Jaguars with the 27th Pick

For all Ute fans, we have known all season about the incredible skills that Devin Lloyd possesses. Devin Lloyd is an incredibly talented linebacker (converted from safety in high school) who has become the undisputed leader of the Utes defense and has grown as an exceptional defender in pass coverage as well as his ability to make tackles and run down the opposition all over the field. The only knock against Lloyd being a top 10 pick has been his position as it is not seen as that high need area for teams in this year’s draft. Now, the NFL will experience what we have all season as the Jacksonville Jaguars select Devin Lloyd with the 27th pick in the NFL Draft. The Jaguars certainly have a lot of needs all over the field so this will be an opportunity for Lloyd to be an immediate impact in the NFL. It’s great to see Devin Lloyd get an opportunity to see a lot of minutes immediately in his Rookie season. Devin Lloyd was hoping to be the face of a franchise, and in Jacksonville, he will have that opportunity (alongside a few other rookies for Jacksonville). Devin Lloyd will have the opportunity to work with a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Doug Pederson and lead the Jaguar's defense for the next couple of years. Best of luck to Devin Lloyd and congratulations on being a first-round draft pick in the NFL.