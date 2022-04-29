 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 4/29/2022: All the Devin Lloyd Moments from Last Night

By Trent.Southwick
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

In Devin Lloyd News...

  • Devin Lloyd was taken #27 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He promptly stole the show by picking up the NFL commissioner on stage.
  • Lloyd on the now-viral moment.
  • I love how excited Lloyd is. If you watch to the end of this clip you can hear him do the famous Jacksonville “DUUUUUVALLLL” cheer and a joyful laugh afterward. Many fans were commenting that it’s the best player “DUVAL” they have heard in a long time.
  • Lloyd invited Kyle Whittingham and LB coach Colton Swan to join him and his family in Las Vegas for the Draft.
  • Coach Whitt on Lloyd going to the Jags.
  • Chills.
  • Lloyd shouted our the Utah LBs who came before him for mentoring him and showing him the way. Lloyd will be a GREAT ambassador for the Utah Football program.
  • This is the projected contract for the #27 overall pick.
  • Lloyd’s draft fit was great. A lot of people are talking about the suit jacket lining, and rightly so, but those shoes look downright dangerous!
  • Jacksonville is EXCITED for Devin Lloyd. I love it. I’ve seen lots of positive response from their fanbase. Many are more excited about him than their #1 overall pick.

