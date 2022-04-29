Around The Hill, 4/29/2022: All the Devin Lloyd Moments from Last Night

In Devin Lloyd News...
- Devin Lloyd was taken #27 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He promptly stole the show by picking up the NFL commissioner on stage.
Draft hug form on point @DevinLloyd_ | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/7XcmBjdOFi— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 29, 2022
- Lloyd on the now-viral moment.
.@Jaguars LB @DevinLloyd_ on picking up @nflcommish after getting drafted. #KSLDraft #LocalsInTheNFL #NFLDraft #NFL #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/oZ37AUCpnn— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 29, 2022
- I love how excited Lloyd is. If you watch to the end of this clip you can hear him do the famous Jacksonville “DUUUUUVALLLL” cheer and a joyful laugh afterward. Many fans were commenting that it’s the best player “DUVAL” they have heard in a long time.
"I'm just ready to go and turn up. Win a Super Bowl."@DevinLloyd_ is definitely ready to get started with the @jaguars— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 29, 2022
: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/vj6tnKp83D
- Lloyd invited Kyle Whittingham and LB coach Colton Swan to join him and his family in Las Vegas for the Draft.
Congrats @DevinLloyd_ Jacksonville got a great one!! pic.twitter.com/fgGBrTVoUr— Colton Swan (@Colton_Swan) April 29, 2022
- Coach Whitt on Lloyd going to the Jags.
Devin Lloyd invited coach Kyle Whittingham to join him and his family for the #NFLDraft. Coach Whit had nothing but praise for Devin after his selection.— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_KSL) April 29, 2022
BTW... Whit looks pretty good in a Jags hat, right?#GoUtes l #KSLDraft l @KSLSports l #Duuuval pic.twitter.com/E1deUSKxxK
- Chills.
Checked all the boxes.— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) April 29, 2022
Your future is bright, @DevinLloyd_.
Video voiced by his Coach, @Colton_Swan. @Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/CZxAoPcwkj
- Lloyd shouted our the Utah LBs who came before him for mentoring him and showing him the way. Lloyd will be a GREAT ambassador for the Utah Football program.
.@Jaguars LB @DevinLloyd_ shouts out his fellow former @Utah_Football players. #KSLDraft #LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoUtes #DUUUVAL @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/AW0F2zw439— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 29, 2022
- This is the projected contract for the #27 overall pick.
Devin Lloyd getting a projected 4-Year Deal w/ 5th-Year Option, with Total Value: $12,936,606, and Signing Bonus: $6,588,441— Steve Bartle (@SBartle247) April 29, 2022
- Lloyd’s draft fit was great. A lot of people are talking about the suit jacket lining, and rightly so, but those shoes look downright dangerous!
Devin Lloyd @DevinLloyd_ showing off the fit ahead of tonight's @NFLDraft. @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/aV06m5Ne5F— Dana Greene (@dana_greene) April 28, 2022
- Jacksonville is EXCITED for Devin Lloyd. I love it. I’ve seen lots of positive response from their fanbase. Many are more excited about him than their #1 overall pick.
Good morning to all you Devin Lloyd having beauties!— Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) April 29, 2022
Still kind of in shock the Jaguars actually pulled the trigger. I know LB isn’t a value position but Lloyd will impact the game in sooooo many ways. I’ll break his entire game down shortly.
Duval got a good one! pic.twitter.com/Tc8Pifcnbs
Other Draft News...
- For the second year in a row, the Big 12 had 0 players taken in the first round. A tradition unlike any other.
1st round NFL Draft picks by conference:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) April 29, 2022
SEC 12
Big Ten 7
ACC 4
Pac-12 4
AAC 2
FCS 2
Notre Dame 1
Other Utah Sports News...
- In one of the biggest series of the season. Utah takes on #2 Oregon State this weekend starting this morning.
Here. We. Go.— Utah Baseball (@utahbaseball) April 29, 2022
No. 2 Oregon State
Smith's Ballpark
⌚ 11 AM
https://t.co/aWv8s2VrOA (students are always FREE)
@Pac12Network Mountain and Oregon
https://t.co/PwbZSxb7A1
https://t.co/a6cenLIR5a#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ZbBXzpIzMb
Loading comments...