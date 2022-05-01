Around The Hill, 5/1/2022: Aaron Lowe, NFL Landing Spots for Former Utes, Lacrosse

In Football News...
- Today would have been Aaron Lowe’s 22nd birthday. RIP Aaron.
- Check out Devin Lloyd’s interview with the Jaguars media.
- Former Utah DT Hauati Pututau signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent.
- Former Utah DE Mika Tafua signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.
- Former Utah WR and Punt Returner extraordinaire, Britain Covey, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.
- Former Utah TE Cole Fotheringham signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.
- Former Utah OL Bamidele Olaseni signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent, joining Cole Fotheringham with the team.
- Former Utah OL Nick Ford signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.
- Former Utah LB Nephi Sewell signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.
- Former Utah WR Samson Nacua signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.
Other Utah Sports News...
- Utah Baseball (25-16-1) will play the rubber match versus #2 Oregon State tonight.
- The Lacrosse team went undefeated in conference play.
