Around The Hill, 5/1/2022: Aaron Lowe, NFL Landing Spots for Former Utes, Lacrosse

By Trent.Southwick
Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Today would have been Aaron Lowe’s 22nd birthday. RIP Aaron.
  • Check out Devin Lloyd’s interview with the Jaguars media.
  • Former Utah DT Hauati Pututau signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent.
  • Former Utah DE Mika Tafua signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.
  • Former Utah WR and Punt Returner extraordinaire, Britain Covey, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.
  • Former Utah TE Cole Fotheringham signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent.
  • Former Utah OL Bamidele Olaseni signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent, joining Cole Fotheringham with the team.
  • Former Utah OL Nick Ford signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.
  • Former Utah LB Nephi Sewell signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent.
  • Former Utah WR Samson Nacua signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Utah Baseball (25-16-1) will play the rubber match versus #2 Oregon State tonight.
  • The Lacrosse team went undefeated in conference play.

