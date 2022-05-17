Utah Gymnastics Adds Former National Champion to 2023 Roster

Red Rocks gymnastics bolstered their already talented roster with the addition of graduate transfer Abby Brenner, a three-time all-Big 10 selection and former team captain for the Michigan Wolverines who was an integral part of their surprise 2021 national championship run.

Brenner adds some much-needed help on the vault, where she recorded a career-high of 9.975 back in 2020, while adding some depth at floor and bars. She joins fan-favorite Cristal Isa, who also decided to take advantage of the fifth year granted due to the shortened 2020 season that occurred during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two will provide a dose of veteran leadership to a roster that includes multiple Olympians who are returning after a historic season that saw the Red Rocks compete in their 46th straight national championship where they ultimately finished third behind Oklahoma and Florida.