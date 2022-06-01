99 Jerseys in 99 Days: Days 95 and 94

Finding one player for each jersey down to a specific and very recent time frame is no easy task, so naturally, some young blood will sneak its way on to this list, such as #95...

Aliki Vimahi

Vimahi made his debut last season after initially committing as part of the 2017 class, however, a church mission and the COVID-shortened season prevented him from seeing action until recently. Having seen action in ten games at defensive end with two starts against Oregon State and the regular-season matchup against Oregon, Vimahi’s season-long contributions include 12 total tackles and as many sacks as he had starts. Currently, Vimahi is listed two-deep on the spring depth chart at defensive tackle, likely backing up senior Devin Kaufussi next season.

And because I missed a day yesterday, today's #94...

Chase Domingez

Where this list will be its most fun is getting a chance to highlight some of the unsung heroes of the PAC-12 era, like long-snapper Chase Dominguez.

Rarely is the long snapper held in high regard, but Dominguez played a huge role in kicker Andy Phillips’ success having been teammates from 2013-16, and was the only long snapper Phillips would ever work with during their tenure at the U. By the end of his senior year, Dominguez had 559 career snaps and was a three-time PAC-12 All-Academic. Needless to say, #94 may be the best ever long snapper to play football as a Ute.