Around The Hill, 6/15/2022: Elevate U Exchange, Dalton Kincaid, John Penisini

By Trent.Southwick
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Utah Athletics...

  • The University of Utah announced the creation of the Elevate U Exchange, a “one-stop NIL Marketplace that will power our student-athletes’ NIL activity”. Read more about the exchange and the opportunities it will provide, here.

In Football News...

  • Britain Covey for me.
  • Dalton Kincaid getting some pre-season respect.
  • Utah received the commitment from a standout JUCO Wide Receiver. You can read more about what went into his commitment in this article from 247 Sports. ($)
  • Former Utah RB Jamal Anderson’s son, a 4-star LB, recently committed to Clemson, but Jamal said Utah made quite the impression. Not unsurprising that he went in a different direction given Utah’s depth at LB.
  • Former Ute and current NFL Safety, Marcus Williams, continues to give back to the community.
  • Former Ute, John Penisini, announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this week.

More From Block U

