Around The Hill, 6/15/2022: Elevate U Exchange, Dalton Kincaid, John Penisini

- The University of Utah announced the creation of the Elevate U Exchange, a “one-stop NIL Marketplace that will power our student-athletes’ NIL activity”. Read more about the exchange and the opportunities it will provide, here.
In Football News...
- Britain Covey for me.
Who is the first player you think of when you see the Rose Bowl logo? pic.twitter.com/WWSXhKB4ba— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 14, 2022
- Dalton Kincaid getting some pre-season respect.
EARLY TOP 5 TE LIST pic.twitter.com/0sVUS2KW11— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 14, 2022
- Utah received the commitment from a standout JUCO Wide Receiver. You can read more about what went into his commitment in this article from 247 Sports. ($)
SHOWTIME ‼️‼️ #GoUtes @_CoachBump @GregBiggins @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney @AllenTrieu @JuCoFootballACE @JUCOFFrenzy @BrandonHuffman @CFBTalkDaily @UtahCoachWhitt @BradHoiseth @RivalsKillop @GridironRR @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/H5c5eCuoTr— Ti’Quan “SHOWTIME” Gilmore ✪ (@__TG7) June 13, 2022
- Former Utah RB Jamal Anderson’s son, a 4-star LB, recently committed to Clemson, but Jamal said Utah made quite the impression. Not unsurprising that he went in a different direction given Utah’s depth at LB.
So you know, Utes did a Fantastic job recruiting Jam II. Fantastic. They were a finalist. Proud of my school, and my son.— Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) June 13, 2022
This is his journey.
- Former Ute and current NFL Safety, Marcus Williams, continues to give back to the community.
This is how we show our youth we care!! Up close and personal! 4th annual Marcus Williams Camp was a success with over 800+ kids!— Marcus Williams (@MarcusWilliams) June 12, 2022
: @_tungtat_ pic.twitter.com/kMFHmPzkvu
- Former Ute, John Penisini, announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this week.
#Lions DT John Penisini announced his retirement this morning in an instagram post: pic.twitter.com/cUXXt77Ie1— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 11, 2022
