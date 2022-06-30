BREAKING: USC and UCLA Reportedly Leaving PAC-12 for Big 10

According to prominent PAC-12 reporter, John Wilner, both USC and UCLA are poised to leave the PAC-12 for the Big 10 as early as 2024. Though a deal has not been finalized, losing two of the conference’s flagship programs would be a seismic blow to the PAC-12 and freshman commissioner George Kliavkoff. How the PAC-12 would navigate the loss of the entire Los Angeles market, along with storied winning traditions is yet to be seen, and of course, the chance remains that the blue-chip programs will choose to remain in the conference they essentially built to prominense.

We will provide more details on this situation as they come to light.