Around The Hill, 7/15/2022: Britain Covey, Ben Carlson, Realignment Updates

Beware the Ides of July

By Trent.Southwick
NCAA Football: Rose Bowl-Utah at Ohio State Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In Football News...

  • I suppose this applies to all sports programs but if we’re being honest with ourselves, football is the most, if not only, consideration in conference realignment. Utah and little bro are looking pretty good in this one.
  • This could be good. If Utah can win the Pac-12 again and go to/win a Rose Bowl it could be huge for Utah’s stock in future realignment conversations. But, if the Pac-12 as we know it dissolves even further, nothing short of making the CFP could really move the needle.
  • 4 of the top 10 is pretty great. This is some Dalton Kincaid erasure though and I won’t stand for it.
  • Check out this interview to hear about Covey’s experiences making the change from college to NFL.

In Basketball News...

  • Joshua Newman at The Salt Lake Tribune wrote an article on new Ute, Wisconsin-transfer Ben Carlson, his path to the Utes and what he could mean for the program. ($)

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Get your Women’s Soccer season tickets now!

Trent’s Pick...

  • This is awesome. Can anyone find Swoop?

