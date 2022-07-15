Around The Hill, 7/15/2022: Britain Covey, Ben Carlson, Realignment Updates

In Football News...
- I suppose this applies to all sports programs but if we’re being honest with ourselves, football is the most, if not only, consideration in conference realignment. Utah and little bro are looking pretty good in this one.
P5 Desirability Rankings - Most Coveted Schools in Realignment:— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) July 14, 2022
1. Ohio State
9. USC
15. Washington
17. Stanford
18. UCLA
22. Oregon
30. ASU
35. Utah
41. BYU
46. Cal
57. Colorado
61. Arizona
64. WSU
67. Oregon State
- This could be good. If Utah can win the Pac-12 again and go to/win a Rose Bowl it could be huge for Utah’s stock in future realignment conversations. But, if the Pac-12 as we know it dissolves even further, nothing short of making the CFP could really move the needle.
Source: Unless #Pac12 schools make a panic move, "I wouldn't be surprised if they go the whole season" before future of conference is resolved. "There is no rush."— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) July 13, 2022
- 4 of the top 10 is pretty great. This is some Dalton Kincaid erasure though and I won’t stand for it.
Our @jackfollman caps his Top 50 Pac-12 Football Players for 2022 with the Top 10— SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) July 13, 2022
10-1 and commentary:https://t.co/KeFFzkMbu2 pic.twitter.com/H2ujjvnVY3
- Check out this interview to hear about Covey’s experiences making the change from college to NFL.
Fresh off of OTAs! The #NFL Class of 2022 WR and #UtahFootball legend @brit_covey2 dropped in for a casual chat. A lot has taken place since he signed with the #PhiladelphiaEagles!https://t.co/UnnMxrKHJn pic.twitter.com/fWRzFuPkDG— Walker Covey Wealth Advisors (@WalkerCovey) July 14, 2022
In Basketball News...
- Joshua Newman at The Salt Lake Tribune wrote an article on new Ute, Wisconsin-transfer Ben Carlson, his path to the Utes and what he could mean for the program. ($)
Other Utah Sports News...
- Get your Women’s Soccer season tickets now!
Soccer season is around the corner! It's time to grab your season tickets.— Utah Women's Soccer (@UtahWSoccer) July 14, 2022
You won't want to miss this!
: https://t.co/ToWqLOohYc #GoUt
Trent’s Pick...
- This is awesome. Can anyone find Swoop?
A very talented family friend of mine set out to paint as many college mascots as he could on one canvas. The project took 18 months and is finally complete. You rock Phil!! pic.twitter.com/ws6svNEL3I— Alison Renner (@alison_renner) July 12, 2022
