Utes Secure First Top 10 Preseason AP Ranking In Program History

Making history is something this class of Utes is becoming synonymous with, continuing the trend with the school’s first-ever preseason top 10 ranking. The initial poll sees Utah clocking in at #7, one spot higher than the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Utah is once again the highest ranked PAC-12 team, with Oregon (11) and USC (14) also represented, while local rival BYU debuts at #25. Florida, Utah’s week one opponent, joins UCLA and Utah State in the “receiving votes” category. The complete top 25 is as follows:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- North Carolina State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Pittsburgh
- Wisconsin
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forrest
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- BYU
Loading comments...