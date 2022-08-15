 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utes Secure First Top 10 Preseason AP Ranking In Program History

By AJWoods
/ new
NCAA Football: Utah Spring Game Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Making history is something this class of Utes is becoming synonymous with, continuing the trend with the school’s first-ever preseason top 10 ranking. The initial poll sees Utah clocking in at #7, one spot higher than the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Utah is once again the highest ranked PAC-12 team, with Oregon (11) and USC (14) also represented, while local rival BYU debuts at #25. Florida, Utah’s week one opponent, joins UCLA and Utah State in the “receiving votes” category. The complete top 25 is as follows:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. North Carolina State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forrest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

