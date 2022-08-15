PAC-12 Power Rankings: Preseason

With both major preseason polls now out, the BlockU staff has compiled their PAC-12 power rankings for the upcoming season, and homers we may be because Utah is the consensus number one between the four of us, which shouldn’t be surprising considering the Utes are the highest ranked PAC-12 team in both the AP and Coaches polls, as well as the heavy favorite at PAC-12 media days to repeat as conference champions. While first place was easy to figure out, 2-12 got a little more interesting. The cumulative poll is as follows:

1. Utah

2. UCLA

3. (tied) Oregon

3. (tied) USC

5. Washington

6. Oregon State

7. Stanford

8. Washington State

9. Cal

10. Arizona

11. Arizona State

12. Colorado

Below, you’ll find each member’s individual ballot. Both Shane and I are high on UCLA, while Trent and Phil lean more towards USC and Oregon for the two spot. Washington proved to be the most difficult team to place, as Trent agrees with me that Kalen DeBoer is poised for a big season in his first year with the Huskies, while Shane and Trent ranked UW in the bottom half of their ranking. I’m a major outlier here with Oregon State, as their record last season was bloated due to wins over historically bad USC and Washington teams, and the loss of BJ Baylor to the NFL is a little too much to overlook as far as I’m concerned, though we all agree that Arizona State and Colorado are poised for cellar status by season end.

We’ll continue to update our power rankings each Monday as the season progresses, and encourage you to share your own ranking in the comment section.