What is Salt Lake NIL Club? Your Questions Answered

With “Name, Image, and Likeness” (NIL) rules relaxing, one company has found a way to maximize opportunities for student-athletes to monetize themselves, and they’re now helping the University of Utah’s football program do just that.

YOKE, an NIL-centric company that helps teams establish a message board-like community where fans can interact with each other as well as players in varying ways, has helped the Ute football team establish the newly minted Salt Lake NIL Club. Utah joins a growing list of teams that have partnered with the tech and marketing company, including BYU, UCLA, Texas, Michigan, and a slew of other high-profile athletic programs. With this program, fans have the ability to make a monthly contribution (as little as $5 per month) which gives them access to members-only message boards, a group chat, and player-created content, including film breakdowns, Q&A’s, personal stories and more. YOKE does take 18% of the total subscription, deemed as a “platform fee” to help cover the inevitable overhead costs to run the website itself, with the rest of the remaining contribution going directly to the student-athletes.

At press time, Salt Lake NIL Club has amassed $3,868.94 in monthly contributions, with the average contribution coming in at $29.76. That monthly total is then dispersed amongst the 75+ athletes on the football team. While the minimum contribution currently stands at $5, there is no maximum. Fans who contribute at least $25 receive a Zack Moss jersey, while $100+ contributors are invited to a steak dinner with the team later this fall.

While the collective is still several thousand dollars short of its $50,000 monthly goal, it has amassed more in just a few short days than similar programs. By comparison, the Provo NIL Club currently stands at $1,527 to support BYU football players, while the UCLA Bruins-based Westwood NIL Club has so far pulled in a monthly total of $840. The defending national champions Georgia Bulldogs have also partnered with Yoke, collecting $3,654.27 monthly for their team.