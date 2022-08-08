 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Utah Debuts At #8 in Preseason Coaches Poll

By AJWoods
NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Utah football program continues its streak of history-making moments by marking its highest ever preseason ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll, debuting at #8.

Alabama, who returns Heisman-winning quarterback, Bryce Young, takes the top spot in the initial ranking after falling short of the championship last season. Utah’s Rose Bowl rival, Ohio State, comes in at #2, while reigning champs, Georiga, round out the top three.

Also representing the PAC-12 is Oregon, occupying the 12th spot, while divisional rival USC clocks in at 15 despite going 4-8 last season. The Trojans have revamped their program, bringing in former Oklahoma coach, Lincoln Riley, along with a slew of highly rated transfers, in hopes of competing with the likes of Utah and Oregon.

Unsurprisingly, the SEC and ACC lead all conferences with 5 teams represented, while the Big 10 and Big 12 come in with 4. The complete ranking can be seen below.

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Michigan
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Utah
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Oregon
  13. North Carolina State
  14. Michigan State
  15. USC
  16. Pittsburgh
  17. Miami
  18. Texas
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Kentucky
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Arkansas
  24. Ole Miss
  25. Houston

