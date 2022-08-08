Utah Debuts At #8 in Preseason Coaches Poll

The University of Utah football program continues its streak of history-making moments by marking its highest ever preseason ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll, debuting at #8.

Alabama, who returns Heisman-winning quarterback, Bryce Young, takes the top spot in the initial ranking after falling short of the championship last season. Utah’s Rose Bowl rival, Ohio State, comes in at #2, while reigning champs, Georiga, round out the top three.

Also representing the PAC-12 is Oregon, occupying the 12th spot, while divisional rival USC clocks in at 15 despite going 4-8 last season. The Trojans have revamped their program, bringing in former Oklahoma coach, Lincoln Riley, along with a slew of highly rated transfers, in hopes of competing with the likes of Utah and Oregon.

Unsurprisingly, the SEC and ACC lead all conferences with 5 teams represented, while the Big 10 and Big 12 come in with 4. The complete ranking can be seen below.