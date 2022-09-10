How to watch Utah play SUU

Utah opens up their home slate at Rice-Eccles Stadium today against SUU. Utah’s looking to knock out some of the kinks from the Florida game, which they let slip through their fingers. This is the perfect game for Utah to have to follow up a tough loss to allow them to work on things that held them back from getting what should have been a win.

This is the first of six home games for the Utes this season and the first of back-to-back home games with SDSU coming to town next week. The offense will be looking to polish up their red zone game since they left two scores on the field a week ago. I expect to see Cam Rising to be sharp, and I expect the offense to roll. The defense will be looking to make up for a subpar effort a week ago. They allowed too many big plays and couldn’t get the offense off the field when needed.

It should be a gorgeous day at the stadium, but if you’re not there, here’s how to watch.

Kick: 11:30am

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: ESPN700