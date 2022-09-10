SUU at Utah Open Game Thread

Ever had a hard workout where you’re so sore the following day that a nice light workout helps knock out some of that pain? I think that’s what we’re going to see today with Utah. After what should have been a win a week ago, the Utes will be dialed in to try and fix what failed them.

I want to see Cam and Co. open up the passing game, attack SUU, and put some passing game on film, especially downfield. Let’s see the wideouts get downfield and attack.

And the defense, I want to see attacking the QB and shutting things down. These are obvious, of course, and we saw a lot of good stuff against Florida, but they need to clean up some areas to get back into a potential CFP bid and make another run for the Roses.

